Should Hollywood rethink who plays Jews in movies and on TV? : NPR

In a new Apple TV + show called The narrowing next door, a depressed and anxious businessman is convinced by his sister to seek therapy.

“He’s not a stranger! she exclaims. “Rabbi Goldberg recommended it! “

Their strong accents reflect who their characters are: Jews from New York. But none of the actors who play them Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn are Jewish in real life.

Is it important? This is the case for actress Sarah Silverman. On a September episode of his podcast, she pointed out what she sees as a boring trend of non-Jews emphatically playing ethnic Jewish characters. The roster includes Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, and Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film Based on gender.

“Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug. Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan,” Silverman continued, citing the cast of the 2018 miniseries. Mrs. America, the actors who played all the siblings in the HBO series Transparent and Hahn’s cast, again, in a project now canceled on Joan Rivers. “And again and again. Rachel McAdams in Disobedience. It’s really endless, and none of these actresses are doing anything wrong. But collectively, it is [expletive] up.”

There are many ways to think about this, says Henry Bial, theater teacher at the University of Kansas who wrote a titled book Acting Jew. Bial points out that the Jewish representation in Hollywood is of course historically different from that of blacks or Latinxes.

“People whose subject positions are under-represented, whether queer artists, performers of color, are often denied the opportunity to play ‘universal roles’ because of this identity,” he said. “So when it comes to a role specially written for a queer Latinx artist, it’s incredibly insulting and unethical to find someone else, even though it could be just as convincing to take on that role. [this] The argument is harder for Jews to make in our industry, because there are so many Jewish artists who have made a living playing roles that are not particularly Jewish, be it Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman. “

Or Leonard Nimoy, who played a lot of so-called “ethnic roles” early in his career, such as Cherokees, Basques, Mexicans and Italians.



Apple TV +

Apple TV +

Hollywood and theater were once marginalized industries, Bial points out, and therefore open to historically marginalized European Jews who often played other ethnicities, but the Jewish portrayal on stage has for centuries been one of anti-Semitism. The most extreme versions of today’s “stage Jew” refer to ugly old caricatures.

“I think the more extreme version, in which the actor seems to go out of his way to make sure he’s Jewish, can be problematic,” Bial notes. “Especially when you start to add makeup, the fake nose.… It has a story that [goes] back to the days when Jewish figures had to wear red wigs in the early modern period so that we all understood that Jews are associated with the devil. “

“I think most of the time we’re not in this neighborhood,” he adds. “And I think in general, if the actor does his homework and is ready to understand what’s important about the role, including the accent or the manners, but also what’s at the heart of that character, then I don’t find this to be a big deal. “

Moses, played by non-Jew Charlton Heston, presents the Ten Commandments in the 1956 film. Youtube



That said, the trend that annoyed Silverman dates back to Charlton Heston as Moses, or Millie Perkins as Anne Frank in the 1959 film (she was chosen in part because first choice Audrey Hepburn, also non-Jewish, was not available. and too old), or even one of the first Jewish characters to host a TV sitcom.

“I loved Valerie Harper as Rhoda. You can’t take her away from me,” Silverman announced on his podcast. Silverman, who was not available for further elaboration, is the first to admit his argument is inconsistent. On the podcast, she shared her heartfelt appreciation for the work of non-Jews Kathryn Hahn and Rachel Brosnahan. And she admitted that Jewish women tell complex, self-actualizing stories in film and television, from Barbra Streisand to Amy Schumer to Rachel Bloom to Ilana Glazer.

Representation is important, suitable Kim Williams, President of the Casting Society of America. But, she adds, so are great performances. “There’s that fine line of wanting to be as authentic as possible, but also wanting to be open to the creativity that we can bring to a project,” she says, which means being open to the choice of a great non-actor. -Jew like a great Jewish character.

Even Silverman says a non-Jew was chosen to play her own mother in a upcoming musical based on his memoir, Wetting the bed because she was quite simply the best actress for the job.

The question of who plays the Jews is one that Henry Bial has studied for a very long time, and he has come to a conclusion.

“The debate itself is arguably very Jewish,” he says. “The arguments over who is Jewish and who is Jewish enough to play the roles go back a long way.”

Maybe even back 4000 years of Judaism. Bial says these kinds of arguments are part of a long and honorable tradition of learned dissent and a way to build community.