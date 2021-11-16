Entertainment
Where are the eccentric stars of Netflix’s “Tiger King” now
Tim Stark and Doc Antle
In the wake of the first round, other roadside zoos have also been closed.
Stark, the owner of Wildlife in need, in Charlestown, Ind., was rocked by legal issues in which he lost his animals, his goods and his guns. After former staff accused him of the abuse of animals, Stark, who announced his establishment as a non-profit, has been recognized by the USDA for violating animal welfare law 120 times; a judge has permanently revoked his exhibition Licence and imposed a fine of $ 340,000. In April, an Indiana judge decided that Stark had fraudulently used funds from the nonprofit for his personal use and prohibited him from acquiring, possessing or re-exhibiting animals.
Expect to see some of these happenings in Tiger King 2, including the deletion and moving house of over 200 animals from its facility in September 2020. A Netflix production crew was filming during the bumpy removal process, in which several animals went faded away, resulting in an arrest warrant against Stark for contempt of justice, removal order.
Another mandate was issued in late September on charges of intimidation and assault and battery, after an Indiana deputy attorney general told police Stark threatened him during an inspection of Starks’ facilities. Rigid leak the charges and was capture weeks later in Granville, NY, after officers evacuated the bed-and-breakfast where he was staying, believing he had an actual grenade. (He had a grenade, but it turned out to be fake.) He finally pleaded guilty on a lesser charge of intimidation and was given a time served.
In April, Stark released a Live video on Facebook in which he said he could no longer think mentally correctly. He also brandished a gun and threatened violence against himself and others. He was taken into custody, given a psychiatric assessment, and his license to carry handguns was suspended, an Indiana court finding him a dangerous person.
In June, a federal judge ordered Stark to pay the nonprofit group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over $ 730,000 in legal costs arising from various legal battles with him. Stark later posted a Live video on Facebook in which he said he had declared bankruptcy. A hearing regarding the collection of assets belonging to his organization Wildlife in Need is scheduled for December 16. (For more on Starks’ criminal cases, listen to The Roadside Zoo episode of the Strangeville Podcast.)
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/arts/television/tiger-king-2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]