NoCap Digital Experience Platform Forms Live Broadcasting Partnership with Goldenvoice | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 16, 2021– The digital experience platform, NoCap, has formed a strategic partnership with the leader in live event promotion, Goldenvoice. The partnership names NoCap as the preferred streaming partner in Goldenvoices’ portfolio of sites. Led by Goldenvoice President and Coachella Founder Paul Tollett, the deal will develop an innovative streaming strategy as a complementary add-on to Goldenvoice’s existing in-person businesses, continuing to use NoCaps’ robust capabilities to deliver live events online to a global audience. Goldenvoice has been a leading promoter of live events for decades. This alliance consolidates NoCaps’ position as a leader in the live streaming segment of the entertainment industry. We have been impressed with the work NoCap has done on their own, and we would love to help amplify what they have built with our team, shares Goldenvoice chairman Paul Tollett. NoCap is a progressive digital experience platform that helps artists and venues host amazing online events and provides fans around the world with expanded access to live music. NoCap delivers innovative, engaging experiences and new ways for a global audience to connect around live entertainment. Goldenvoice is a brand synonymous with providing audiences with incredible live musical experiences, adds NoCap founder Cisco Adler. We’re excited to be working with Paul and this stellar team to help develop this and deliver world-class online experiences to audiences around the world! NoCap has worked with world famous artists including Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Jimmy Buffett, Machine Gun Kelly, Todd Rundgren, Adam Lambert, G-Eazy, Wallows, Weezer, Kehlani, Bad Religion among many others with projects exciting in preparation for their new partnership with Goldenvoice. ABOUT NOCAP: NoCap, the brainchild of Grammy-nominated musician / producer / entrepreneur Cisco Adler, along with a list of leading partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and a promoter of premium live concerts and innovative experiences giving fans around the world access to incredible performances and unlimited capacity proving that a global streaming audience is quickly becoming the new general admission. With its proprietary and easy-to-use textual ticketing technology and personalized streaming solution, NoCap innovates and evolves the future of the music industry by offering a unique approach for artists to make a living from their craft beyond the recorded music and traditional tours. NoCap gives fans around the world the chance to see live performances by top talent at historic venues like the Roxy Theater and one-of-a-kind venues from home or on the go with stunning concert-quality sound, creating an unforgettable memory of experiences offering exclusive content and products in addition to VIP and Meet & Greet upgrades. For more information visit www.nocapshows.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2021116006154/en/ CONTACT: Sara Jordan Jacobson (615)319-9668 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO MUSIC SOURCE: NoCap Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 11/16/2021 11:47 / DISC: 11/16/2021 11:47 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2021116006154/en

