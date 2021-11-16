Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood gives three handshakes in semi-finals

The Great British Cake is up to the wire. With just four bakers battling for a place in the final next week, the challenges get more and more demanding. But talent doesn’t seem to be running out of steam, at least not in Paul Hollywood’s eyes.

In tonight’s semi-finals episode (November 16), the judge surprised viewers and bakers by giving three of his signature handshakes in the same challenge.

It was pastry week and in the signature challenge the bakers had to wow Paul and Prue Leith with eight identical slices, which Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe managed to do with ease.

Channel 4

Chigs was the first to receive Hollywood’s top honors for his raspberry and chocolate slices, and while he was ecstatic, the achievement seemed to lose its significance when Paul also gave a second handshake to the slices of yuzu, coconut and black sesame from Crystelle, then tiramisu from Giuseppe. .

Jürgen was the only baker who did not receive a handshake because Paul was not convinced by his baking.

However, Noel and Prue did their best to make him feel better. Noel gave her much loved and newly invented double handshake while Prue admitted, “I gave you one.”

Channel 4

While all of the semi-final bakers have received a Star Baker at one point or another, Jürgen had received more than anyone at three, so can’t be too angry for missing a handshake. And he immediately won the technical challenge.

Fans were shocked and backed Jürgen with a viewer saying: “Jürgen being the only baker not to receive a handshake, it’s absolute savagery.”

“Why the hell didn’t the lovely Jurgen get a handshake from @PaulHollywood?” another wondered.

“Hollywood Handshakes all over tonight. Dishin ’em out Willy nilly !!!” and “Three handshakes in one round in a week. Has this ever happened …” read two more tweets.

In the showstopper challenge, everyone managed to deliver their best creations to date, with Paul calling Crystelle’s pastry “flawless” and picking up his Star Baker for the week.

Unfortunately, it was Jürgen who had to leave the tent and will not be back for the final.

The Great British Cake airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 4 in the UK. In the United States, it is known as The Great British Pastry Fair, and streams on Netflix.

