San Saba’s Pecan House Grill Wins Award

Pecan House Grill, San Sabas’ new fine dining restaurant, was named Top Downtown Business in 2021 for a city of less than 50,000 by the Texas Downtown Association. The restaurant is owned by entrepreneur Clay Nettleship, along with Chef Mike Felts, both of whom grew up in San Saba.

Chief Felts says I have known Clay Nettleship and his family for most of my life. Our parents also taught together for many years in San Saba. I came back here when my mom got sick, to help my dad take care of her. Clay and I started discussing a restaurant at this point. It’s been a lot of hard work and long hours to design, build, buy, implement, and try to get (and keep) staff.

This hard work and dedication has certainly paid off, as everyone who visits the Pecan House Grill raves about the food, ambiance and service. Their extensive menu appeals to everyone from seafood lovers to steak and wild game lovers. They serve 4 Farms Angus Beef for their special 32-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye and, of course, chicken fried steak. Other menu items include Texas Antelope Medallions and Gulf Red Snapper. Their vegetables, soups and salads are also fresh and seasoned with TLC.

We have Texan / Southern bistro style cuisine at the Pecan House Grill, with a little Cajun / Creole for good measure. We are trying to bring something to the people of San Saba County and be a destination for our out of town visitors, said Chief Felts.

Mike Felts, Classical Conductor

Chef Felts received classical training at the Louisiana Culinary Institute and has over 30 years of experience in restaurants, hotels, resorts and country clubs.

He says, I have had the opportunity to work with chefs of many nationalities and I love learning about their cultures and cuisines.

After hearing so much about Pecan House Grill from my stepdaughter Susan (who grew up in San Saba), I was delighted to join them recently for a delicious lunch. The restaurant had been open for less than a year, but the spacious dining room was lively and busy, serving a mix of locals and outsiders like us.

The lunch menu was surprisingly large and varied, making it difficult to decide what to order. Our party of four solved this problem by ordering several different dishes to share. We started with the seafood fondue, one of Chef Felts’ signature dishes. Priced at $ 11 on the lunch menu, this tasty fondue was more than enough for all of us. My son said he ordered the dish once for his starter, it’s so good. This blend of spinach, artichokes, mushrooms and pecans with shrimp and chunky crab meat that melts in your mouth and awakens your taste buds is served with toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken with artichokes

Texas Brisket Queso and Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos (both $ 9 on the lunch menu) are also popular appetizers at the Pecan House Grill. I ordered the artichoke chicken ($ 13 for lunch) for my starter. It was delicious and way more than I could finish, with sautéed chicken breast with artichoke and mushroom sauce served over angel hair pasta.

Even though we were too full for dessert, Chef Felts convinced us to share a dish of his old-fashioned bread pudding. Served hot, this delicious concoction full of pecans and topped with fresh whipped cream wasn’t on the menu, but it should be.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor of a beautifully restored historic building which features stone walls and wooden floors. Upstairs, the Papershell Bar offers Texan beers on tap, an extensive wine list (including wines from the local Wedding Cake Winery), and craft cocktails. Live music and events, TVs for sports enthusiasts, as well as a full-service bar and menu are offered.

Pecan Capital of Texas

The name of the bars is taken from the Papershell pecan grown in San Saba. The Pecan House Grill also pays homage to the city’s designation as the Pecan Capital of Texas, and we’ve noticed that many items on their menu contain pecans.

Nettleship also has The Pantry, a convenience store and gift shop adjacent to the restaurant and bar. The entrepreneur also opened the lovingly restored Dofflemyer Hotel in the city center in 2015, which has become a tourist draw. If you’ve never been to San Saba before, there are a number of reasons to visit the central Texas city which has around 3,500 very friendly locals. There are many photo-worthy landscapes in San Saba, such as Mill Pond Park, Risien Park, and San Saba River Natural Park.

Pecan House Grill: a destination restaurant

One of the main reasons (for this writer anyway) is the great food and warm hospitality you’ll enjoy at the Pecan House Grill. For my next visit, I would like to spend a weekend at the historic Dofflemyer Hotel, with Sunday brunch at the Pecan House Grill. I’m already dreaming of this delicious seafood fondue.

The Pecan House Grill is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays; and dinner 5 pm-9pm The bar closes at 10 pm from Thursday to Saturday. Lunch: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dinner: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (bar closes at 10 p.m.). Thu.-Sat. Lunch: 11 am-5pm; Dinner: 5 pm-10pm (bar closes at 11pm). Sunday brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mon.-Tue. firm. To reserve, call 325-0372-5300.

The Pecan House Grill, Papershell Bar and Pantry are located at 408 and 410 E. Wallace Street in downtown San Saba.