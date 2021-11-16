“Movie within a movie”: film crew for film heist has material stolen in Winnipeg

A Toronto film crew are going through what appears to be a script from one of their own films after a truck and trailer containing all of their lighting equipment were stolen in Winnipeg and are now being held for ransom.

Adam Rodness and Stu Stone, brothers-in-law who own 5’7 Films, are in town to shoot a heist film called Vandits. Monday was supposed to be the first day of a full month of filming, but when they showed up to the production office, they discovered that all but two cameras were missing.

“The irony is certainly not lost on us. People who know us, like our family and friends, don’t believe us,” Stone said, swearing the incident was not a publicity stunt.

“If we were trying to do some sort of stunt, why would we get rid of the material we need to make the movie? It’s definitely a crazy situation that we’re trying to make the most of.”

The duo are known for their independent horror comedies, with Vandits billed as a movie “about four idiot stoners” who plan to rob a senior bingo hall on Christmas Eve and steal the $ 25,000 jackpot.

Stu Stone, left, and Adam Rodness are shooting a movie called Vandits. (Submitted by Adam Rodness)

The truck and trailer were stolen from the front street of Oakwood Avenue in the town’s Riverview neighborhood overnight Sunday through Monday.

“It’s not like a small piece of equipment, it’s like a truckload of stuff that’s probably worth almost a quarter of a million dollars,” Rodness said, adding that the production includes “a Canadian cast of foreground, and now it’s like, oh my God, we got all these people in on a plane and can we actually make this movie? “

An exasperated producer and director of Rodness and Stone, as well as the co-writers of Vandits posted about the situation on social media and reported the theft to police on Monday.

“This is no joke, this is for real,” Stone said in a video on Twitter. “It’s all gone.”

It’s no joke, all of our gear was stolen the day before our first day of shooting our new movie Vandits @ctvwinnipeg @CBBCManitoba @globalwinnipeg @ 680CJOB pic.twitter.com/4zj5N5AmhE –@stustone

People started sharing the messages and soon after there was a phone call to the production office from someone who said he had the equipment and demanded money for it. recover, said Rodness.

“We don’t know how it’s going to play out and unfortunately I can’t say too much because now it’s in the hands of the [police],” he said.

“It’s a movie within a movie that we kind of experience ourselves.”

Rodness believes whoever stole the equipment is going to be in a tough spot because he can’t really threaten to get rid of it elsewhere.

“I don’t know what this person is going to do. I think they are going to be stuck. They are going to realize that the pawn shops have been alerted. [and] everyone knows what’s going on, “he said.

“The film community is so tight-knit that people are going to find out. It’s not like you steal a watch and try to pawn a watch. It’s a pretty special thing that can’t really go unnoticed. . “

This undated photo shows the truck that was taken with the trailer and filming equipment. (Submitted by Adam Rodness)

In the meantime, people in the film industry across the country have reached out, many are offering to send material, Rodness said.

He and Stone also secured an agreement to lease equipment from William F. White International, one of the country’s largest production service companies, which has an office in Winnipeg.

“They came to save the day. They sent us equipment over night and we have our team in their local offices, pulling stuff out while we talk,” Rodness said.

“People help out in whatever way they can and it’s very endearing. It’s very welcoming.”

Renting this equipment will put the brakes on an already tight budget, but “the show has to go on,” Stone said, noting that filming is now scheduled to begin Tuesday in Selkirk.

“We’re here to make a movie and we’re not going to let that stop us.”

Someone claiming to be responsible for the theft is now asking for a ransom to recover the truck, trailer and equipment, says Adam Rodness. (Submitted by Adam Rodness)

Rodness said he and Stone were impressed with Winnipeg and the quality of the production crews, and they didn’t regret the theft.

“If I look at it from a producer’s point of view, things happen for a reason. People are now talking about our film, people are more aware of what we’re doing and people want to help us and make sure that our creativity [vision] is actually going to be seen, ”Rodness said.

“These things happen. Winnipeg is a great city, you know, there are only superstars here. It doesn’t put a bitter taste in your mouth. We love this place.”