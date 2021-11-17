Kajol’s Workout Mood: Busy “Flexing Coffee Muscles”





Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol) Strong points Kajol shared a funny photo on Instagram

She can be seen wearing a traditional outfit

Kajol’s love for coffee is evident on his Instagram profile New Delhi: Kajol is back. The coffee lover in her is resurrected on social media. And we have no way of escaping it. Kajol’s Instagram timeline is proof that the actress just can’t forget her favorite drink. Whether she poses with a mug in her hand or just puts coffee into her captions, we can only relate to her caffeine addiction. This time, Kajol posted a cute snap where she is wearing a sari. She lifts her penis United, flexing his muscles in the process. His legend made the link between coffee and its pose. She wrote: “I flex my coffee muscles every day … you too?” Kajol definitely sends us back to our dose of coffee. Stuck in a midweek sleep? No problem. Because Kajol has a mantra to get us going. On International Coffee Day, she posted a throwback photo where she is holding a mug and looking straight into the lens. She wrote: “Coffee – Refill – Work – Repeat. Happy International Coffee Day.” Kajol might be busy with her schedule or spending quality time with her family. But coffee rarely leaves her alone. She might appear on our feed in her morning outfit. But her selfie wouldn’t miss the most important detail: a cup of coffee. Here is Kajol posing with and drinking his cup of coffee. “Everyone should believe in something. I think I’ll have another coffee. This is his kind of morning motivation. Besides coffee, Kajol also has traveler genes in her. She recently took a trip to Moscow and showed us St. Basil’s Cathedral from afar. The actress shared the photo and wrote, “No, it’s not a set. It’s just natural.” We couldn’t help but jump at the image, especially when Kajol gave us his charming smile in the photo. Looked: Kajol recently took a tour in the past and brought back a clip of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) when the film ended 26 years old. She captioned the post: “Simran took the train 26 years ago and we still thank everyone for all the love.” Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. It will then appear in The last hurray, which is led by Revathi.

