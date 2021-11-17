Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Some 60,000 backstage American film and television workers narrowly approved a new contract with the producers, their union said Monday.

The International Alliance of Theater Workers (IATSE), which includes cameramen, makeup artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement that its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that had was tentatively agreed last month.

The vote was tight, with 50.3% of members voting yes and 49.7% voting against, IATSE said.

The deal with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) was reached in October after the union threatened a strike that is expected to halt film and television production in the United States in the biggest shutdown since the 2007-2008 Hollywood strike. screenwriters.

It would have affected a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

The contract reduces working hours and increases the wages of members who work on streaming platforms, and improves rest periods and meal breaks on TV and movie sets. IATSE leaders strongly urged members to ratify it, saying it was the “best deal possible”.

“The vigorous debate, high turnout and close elections indicate that we have an unprecedented opportunity to build a movement to educate members on our collective bargaining process and foster greater participation in our union over the long term,” IATSE President Matthew Loeb said in a statement. On Monday.

The issue of long working hours came to the fore last month after Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer in an accident on the set of a low-budget western movie in New Mexico. Six members of the film crew had left earlier to protest the working conditions.

Santa Fe authorities are still investigating the shooting and no charges have been brought against anyone.

AMPTP spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales welcomed the vote and the changes on improving quality of life. “These agreements significantly reflect the approval of these priorities by the industry and allow everyone to work,” added Gonzales.