When queen elizabeth first announced that she was freeing her schedule for two weeks after receiving advice from doctors to rest, the palace noted she still planned to attend Remembrance Sunday services on November 14. So it came as a surprise on Sunday morning when the palace announced the Queen would skip the event she had only missed seven times in her nearly 70 years on the throne. Kate Middleton, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, took their places on the balcony of the cenotaph, with Kate in the center where the queen is said to have stood.

In a statement, the palace explained that a sprained back was the cause of the schedule change, adding that his new injury was unrelated to the original, undisclosed illness that led to his hospitalization from a night last month. The Times later reported that she was concerned that she would have to stand for up to half an hour during the duty, as well as during the car ride.

This is obviously incredibly miserable timing, and no one regrets Queens absence today more deeply than Her Majesty herself, a royal source told the newspaper. Her Majesty is deeply disappointed to miss the engagement which she considers to be one of the most important engagements of the year. She hopes to continue as planned with her light official duties schedule next week.

Besides the palace’s initial statement on the preliminary inquiries she suffered during her hospital stay and new comments about her sprained back, there has been little official revelation about the 95-year-old’s state of health. After retiring from Remembrance Sunday services, a royal insider told the Daily mail that the public will not see her as much, although she will continue to carry out less painful engagements within the walls of the palace.

It’s a sign that royal watchers should get used to seeing her children and grandchildren replace her, even on the engagements she cares about the most. Tuesday she sent Prince edward in its place during a visit to the National Assembly of the Church of England, the General Synod. According to Telegraph, the queen has never missed the event, which takes place every five years. Edward delivered prepared remarks on behalf of his mother. In the speech, the Queen commented on the anxiety, grief and weariness of the pandemic and noted that none of us can slow the passage of time.

Monday, Prince charles and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, left for a four-day trip to Jordan and Egypt, their first overseas tour since the start of the pandemic. According to a royal source who spoke to the Mirror, Charles checked his mother before she left to make sure she was following doctors’ orders.

The Prince of Wales made sure to check with the Queen before she left and was completely reassured of her current condition by Her Majesty herself, the source said. The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle and will continue to do so until she is back to full health. Straining your back can be incredibly debilitating, and it’s best to rest at this time.

