Entertainment
Heath Freeman, actor of “Bones” and “NCIS”, has died at 41
Heath Freeman, best known for playing murderer Howard Epps in the Fox series “Bones”, has passed away. He was 41 years old.
The manager of actor Joe Montifiore confirmed the death of his client on Monday. The official cause of death has not been released.
“We are truly devastated by the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and moving mind, he leaves an indelible imprint on our hearts,” Montifiore said in a press release obtained by people. “Her life was filled with a deep loyalty, affection and generosity to her family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”
The statement continued, “He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.”
“His remarkable legacy as an extraordinarily gifted son, brother, uncle, friend, actor and producer, accomplished cook and man of the most infectious and spectacular laughter, will live on forever,” concluded Montifiore. “May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”
Freeman’s other acting credits include guest spots on “ER”, “NCIS”, “Raising the Bar” and “Without a Trace”.
Her friends took to social media to mourn her loss and posted heartwarming tributes to the star.
Actress Gina Carano shared a moving station about Freeman. Along with a series of snapbacks of the two, the “Mandalorian” star wrote: “
It’s hard to write… I just gave you a big late night hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you a lifetime and now I’m going to carry you a lifetime in my heart. I had no idea our trip would be cut so short and my heart breaks. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship.
Carano, 39, continued: “Heath was really so special, so fierce and precious, protective, meek and courageous. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time that I have done. Rest in peace Heath Freeman… my sweet and passionate friend. I will miss you and pray for your loved ones.
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, son of Daniel Day-Lewis read message, “It breaks my heart to write this. Last night the man I knew when my older brother tragically passed away in his sleep.
The 26-year-old actor-model continued, “There is nothing I can say that can do justice to your existence, Heath. We have formed such a strong bond from the start, and you have become a mentor to me. watching you work was such a privilege. your charisma, your talent, your humor, your passion and your scorching irish temperament will be sorely missed. I am so sorry that you weren’t here to see what we did together. laughing I’ll miss you my brother aka ‘Gold Heath.’ Keep calm.
Carano and Gabriel-Kane both worked with Freeman on their upcoming movie “Terror on the Prairie”.
Friends are also rallying around Freeman’s ex-girlfriend, Kelly Monaco. The “General Hospital” actress and winner of the inaugural season of “Dancing with the Stars” briefly dated the actor from 2010 to 2014. Actor Ingo Rademacher, who recently left GH, shared a heartfelt message in favor of his friend. “Kelly, my heart goes out to you,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I know Heath was very special to you. Know that Ehiku and I are always there for you. RIP Heath Freeman. Prayers and love.
Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, 46, posted his own tribute: “I was heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, actor, director, talented producer, outstanding conductor and solid friend. We will miss you so much and I will cherish all the amazing memories we all had… and we have so many good ones !! Good luck. #at a loss. “
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/bones-and-ncis-actor-heath-freeman-dead-at-41/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]