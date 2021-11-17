Heath Freeman, actor of “Bones” and “NCIS”, has died at 41

Heath Freeman, best known for playing murderer Howard Epps in the Fox series “Bones”, has passed away. He was 41 years old.

The manager of actor Joe Montifiore confirmed the death of his client on Monday. The official cause of death has not been released.

“We are truly devastated by the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and moving mind, he leaves an indelible imprint on our hearts,” Montifiore said in a press release obtained by people. “Her life was filled with a deep loyalty, affection and generosity to her family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

Heath Freeman as serial killer Howard Epps in “Bones”. Fox

Actor Heath Freeman died on Monday at the age of 41 from an undisclosed cause. Wire picture

The statement continued, “He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.”

“His remarkable legacy as an extraordinarily gifted son, brother, uncle, friend, actor and producer, accomplished cook and man of the most infectious and spectacular laughter, will live on forever,” concluded Montifiore. “May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

Freeman’s other acting credits include guest spots on “ER”, “NCIS”, “Raising the Bar” and “Without a Trace”.

Her friends took to social media to mourn her loss and posted heartwarming tributes to the star.

Actress Gina Carano shared a moving station about Freeman. Along with a series of snapbacks of the two, the “Mandalorian” star wrote: “

It’s hard to write… I just gave you a big late night hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you a lifetime and now I’m going to carry you a lifetime in my heart. I had no idea our trip would be cut so short and my heart breaks. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship.

Carano, 39, continued: “Heath was really so special, so fierce and precious, protective, meek and courageous. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time that I have done. Rest in peace Heath Freeman… my sweet and passionate friend. I will miss you and pray for your loved ones.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, son of Daniel Day-Lewis read message, “It breaks my heart to write this. Last night the man I knew when my older brother tragically passed away in his sleep.

“General Hospital” actress Kelly Monaco and Freeman dated briefly and remained friends. Last year, to celebrate Monaco’s birthday, he shared a sweet image of the two captioned: “Happy birthday to my best friend on planet Earth. So thrilled that we are on the planet at the same time. Christophe Polk

The 26-year-old actor-model continued, “There is nothing I can say that can do justice to your existence, Heath. We have formed such a strong bond from the start, and you have become a mentor to me. watching you work was such a privilege. your charisma, your talent, your humor, your passion and your scorching irish temperament will be sorely missed. I am so sorry that you weren’t here to see what we did together. laughing I’ll miss you my brother aka ‘Gold Heath.’ Keep calm.

Carano and Gabriel-Kane both worked with Freeman on their upcoming movie “Terror on the Prairie”.

Friends are also rallying around Freeman’s ex-girlfriend, Kelly Monaco. The “General Hospital” actress and winner of the inaugural season of “Dancing with the Stars” briefly dated the actor from 2010 to 2014. Actor Ingo Rademacher, who recently left GH, shared a heartfelt message in favor of his friend. “Kelly, my heart goes out to you,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I know Heath was very special to you. Know that Ehiku and I are always there for you. RIP Heath Freeman. Prayers and love.

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, 46, posted his own tribute: “I was heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, actor, director, talented producer, outstanding conductor and solid friend. We will miss you so much and I will cherish all the amazing memories we all had… and we have so many good ones !! Good luck. #at a loss. “