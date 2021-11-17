The best podcasts on old Hollywood

There is something inherently alluring about the glitz and glamor of old Hollywood. Perhaps it’s the behind-the-scenes intrigue and vulgar stories of show business hedonism that draw us in again and again. Or maybe it’s the fictionalized image of the smoky bedrooms, silk dresses, and sleek felted hats that we find so endlessly alluring. For many, however, it’s the larger-than-life characters in big-screen history that remain irresistible decades later.

Whatever the reason, the movies, books and TV shows about the Golden Age of Hollywood continue to captivate new generations year after year. Look no further than Oscar winners like “The Artist”, bestsellers like “The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy”, acclaimed documentaries like “Tab Hunter Confidential” and a series of recent television series from Ryan Murphy if you have any doubts. Each of them attempts, in some way, to simultaneously celebrate the era while pulling the curtain down on the studio system.

And that’s certainly true for podcasts, too. In fact, a growing number of audio shows aim to capture the attention of classic moviegoers by creating downloadable content that explores the early days of Tinseltown in glorious detail. So if you can’t get enough of Old Hollywood, here are 10 podcasts that you will definitely want to add to your personal playlist.

Courtesy of Amazon

Launched by critics, author and journalist Karina Longworth in 2014, “You Must Remember This” is more than just an acclaimed old Hollywood podcast. Thanks to its flawless writing, extensive research and unsurpassed production quality, it is the current gold standard for general film-themed podcasts. Past seasons have focused on topics like the romantic life of Howard Hughes, the Hollywood blacklist of the 1940s and 1950s, the complex career of Joan Crawford, and the professional rivalry between horror stars Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff. With over 180 episodes available for download – each of them exploring a compelling story in Hollywood history – this is the type of show that quickly becomes an obsession.

Courtesy of TCM

Old Hollywood fans consider Turner Classic Movies to be the jewel of cable TV, so it makes sense that the channel’s official podcast is high on this list. Hosted by TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, each episode of “Intrigue Thickens” takes listeners behind the scenes of some of the most famous – and infamous – films ever made. The first season of this award-winning podcast focuses on director Peter Bogdanovich, whose personal stories about Orson Welles, John Ford, Howard Hawks, and Alfred Hitchcock provide at least a dozen aisle moments. While season two changed things up a bit by focusing on the 1990 box office flop “The Bonfire of the Vanities”, the upcoming third season will return to the subject of Old Hollywood by examining privacy and Lucille Ball’s public career.

Courtesy of Audible

Hosted by IndieWire TV Editor-in-Chief Kristen Lopez, Film Producer and Programmer Drea Clark and Film Columnist Samantha Ellis, “Ticklish Business” is an animated podcast for fans of Old Hollywood. As well as providing insightful reviews of classics like “Swing Time,” “In a Lonely Place,” and “Mildred Pierce,” the show also boasts a remarkable roster of guest chatting. From charming TCM host Alicia Malone to hardened novelist Max Allan Collins to bona fide stars like Dyan Cannon and Carroll Baker, you never know who will be next. A recent notable episode included a thoughtful interview with Patricia Ward Kelly, widow of legendary Gene Kelly, who discussed her late husband’s life and work in touching detail.

Courtesy of Audible

Think old Hollywood and there’s a good chance that at least a few juicy celebrity scandals will spring to mind. The two naturally seem to go hand in hand for some reason. And that’s where the new limited series “Love is a Crime” comes in. Produced in association with “Vanity Fair” and the Cadence 13 podcast studio, the series tells the story of Oscar-nominated producer Walter Wanger, who served jail time for filming. Jennings Lang, agent representing Wanger’s wife, actress Joan Bennett. Hosted by Karina Longworth and film producer Vanessa Hope (granddaughter of Wanger and Bennett), “Love is a Crime” is perhaps most notable for the impressive cast that brings each episode to life. Jon Hamm plays Wanger, Zooey Deschanel plays Bennett, and Griffin Dunne plays Lang. How’s that for the power of the stars?

Courtesy of Audible

Although most people know Gilbert Gottfried as an outrageous comedian, serious fans recognize him as a shrewd expert on Hollywood history. Borrowing its title from the 1957 B-movie masterpiece “The Amazing Colossal Man,” Gottfried’s longtime podcast features hilarious discussions of classic films, as well as a series of colorful interviews with veteran actors. like Bruce Dern and Malcolm McDowell, comedians like Patton Oswalt and Artie Lange, and film historians like Leonard Maltin and Ben Mankiewicz. Best of all, if you tune in frequently, you’re sure to hear Gottfried perform some of his incredible impressions of old Hollywood. Try as you can, you won’t find another podcast where the host emulates Groucho Marx and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” star Kevin McCarthy with such amazing ease.

Courtesy of Audible

Fans of “LA Confidential” will find a lot to love in this 6-part series from the popular Wondery podcast network. Set in 1922, the series chronicles the shocking murder of prolific director William Desmond Taylor, who was found shot dead in his Los Angeles home. Hosted by Hollywood historian Tracy Pattin and narrated by award-winning actor James Remar, whose baritone voice is perfect for bringing black audio like this to life, “Murder in Hollywoodland” explores every aspect of this mystery again. unresolved. Using vintage music and realistic sound effects, this is an immersive podcast that transports listeners to one of the strangest detective sagas in movie history. A seventh bonus episode features an intriguing conversation between Pattin and William Mann, author of “Tinseltown: Murder, Morphine and Madness at the Dawn of Hollywood”, where they discuss possible theories about who could have been the real killer.

Courtesy of Audible

While this eight-part documentary series tells the story of the 2005 theft of the iconic ruby ​​slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” it’s not just another true crime podcast. While the ins and outs of the bizarre heist are covered in fascinating detail, the show’s real subject is the eerie power that the historical artifacts of Old Hollywood hold over our collective imaginations. Written by journalist Ariel Ramchandani and narrated by Ramchandani and editor Seyward Darby, “There’s No Place Like Home” tackles a rich assortment of themes and topics, including Garland’s strained relationship with his hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and the curious subculture of movie memorabilia collectors whose obsessive fixation on artifacts from the past leads some of them to criminal behavior.

Courtesy of Apple

Hosted by Chicago food writer and avid movie buff Michael Gebert, “NitrateVille Radio” is a low-key charmer where archivists, collectors, writers and curators drop by to discuss classic films. You’ll hear from stars like Tyrone Power and Mae West one week and silent pioneers like Lois Weber the following week. Some episodes feature knowledgeable interviews with experts like historian of noir Eddie Muller, while others offer coverage of popular events like the TCM Film Festival. Basically, it’s a holistic approach that covers everything from pre-programmed Hollywood movies to the best of Yiddish cinema. And since Gebert has been releasing episodes since 2017, there is a wealth of material to download if the show appeals to you.

Courtesy of Audible

Chronicle of the golden age of cinema with warmth and good humor, podcast host Grace Collins has produced an impressive number of episodes in a relatively short time. This is a testament to her obvious fondness for classic cinema, which shines through whenever she discusses the original stories of the filmmakers and performers she grew up watching. While many episodes contain interviews with scholarly authors and famous biographers, others focus on topics such as the history of the blonde bombshells and iconic Hollywood romances. And as you would expect with a title like “True Stories of Tinseltown”, the infamous crimes and scandals are covered in detail as well. It’s the kind of do-it-yourself Old Hollywood podcast that offers a little something for everyone.

Courtesy of Apple

Dubbed “An Appreciation Podcast” by enthusiastic host Francesca Luisi, each episode of this independently produced show offers a deep dive into the creation of a specific classic from the Golden Age of Hollywood. And by deep diving, we mean certain episodes lasting more than two hours. While this runtime can test the patience of casual listeners, diehard moviegoers should feel right at home. Titles covered so far include famous films like “West Side Story”, “Casablanca”, “Psycho” and “East of Eden”. In addition to his well-researched look at the making of these timeless treasures, Luisi also places the films in personal context, sometimes sharing a poignant memory of seeing them for the first time as a child.