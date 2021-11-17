Quentin Tarantino sued for Miramax’s Pulp Fiction NFT – The Hollywood Reporter





Miramax film studio is suing director Quentin Tarantino over plans to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 film, pulp Fiction. Tarantino announcement Earlier this month plans to release seven NFTs based on the film, including scenes from a first script that were cut from the final version. NFTs will also contain pulp Fiction art and commentary by Tarantino himself. Miramax says it sent a cease and desist letter to the director after the announcement, to no avail. The studio says it is in talks to create NFT partnerships based on its film library and that Tarantino’s deal devalues ​​those efforts. “Tarantino’s conduct forced Miramax to bring this legal action against a valued employee in order to uphold, preserve and protect their contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable cinematic properties. “the company wrote in its lawsuit. “Left unchecked, Tarantino’s conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his business. And it could also mislead others into believing that they have the right to pursue similar offers or offers, when in fact Miramax has the rights to develop, market and sell NFTs related to its library. of in-depth films. The “Tarantino NFT Collection” is launched in partnership with SCRT Labs and Secret Network, which attempt to create a new kind of NFT with embedded “secret” content. The pulp Fiction NFTs would have a publicly visible portion as well as content (including unpublished script sections) only visible to the owner. Based on a copy of Tarantino’s contract with Miramax for pulp Fiction, the director retained certain rights to the film, including “the soundtrack album, music edition, live performances, print publication (including, without limitation, screenplay publication, the ‘making’ of books, comics and novelty, in audio and electronic formats as well, where applicable), interactive media, resale and remake rights in theaters and on television, and rights to television series and fallout. In response to Miramax’s cease-and-desist letter, Tarantino’s lawyer argued that the director was acting within his “reserved rights”, in particular the right to “publish the script”. Ultimately, determining the boundaries of these reserved rights (especially interactive media and script publishing) will be critical, as NFTs weren’t something studios or filmmakers thought about in the early years. 90. “This group has chosen to recklessly, greedily and intentionally ignore the agreement Quentin signed instead of following the clear legal and ethical approach of simply communicating with Miramax about his proposed ideas. This ad hoc effort devalues ​​NFT rights to pulp Fiction, which Miramax intends to maximize through a strategic and holistic approach, ”said Bart Williams, partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, which represents Miramax, in a statement to THR. “Miramax will defend all of its rights in relation to its library, including rights relating to NFTs, and will not allow Quentin’s representatives to deceive others into believing that they have the power to enter into similar agreements in violation of the agreements of rights they signed. “ NFTs have become a staple in Hollywood, with stars and studios vying for a piece of the pie. ViacomCBS, which is the majority shareholder of Miramax, recently announced an agreement with NFT Recur to create NFTs based on its intellectual property, while Warner Bros. and Nifty’s launch an NFT avatar project based on the Matrix movie franchise.

