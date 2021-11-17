Entertainment
Country star Morgan Wallen announces date for Des Moines tour
Morgan Wallen, the musical artist known for “The Way I Talk”, hits the road in 2022, kicking off an arena a year to the day after a video of him shouting a racial insult was released. in Nashville. The country star makes a stopover in Des Moines in April.
Wallen launches “The Dangerous Tour” in February. 3, 2022, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The beleaguered country singer’s 45-plus show tour features performances inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, among others.
Wallen played Des Moines in early 2020 as part of country artist Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour”and returns on April 29, performing at Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., at 7 p.m. on April 29, 2022. Special guest Larry Fleet is accompanying him, and tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 hours via iowaeventscenter.com.
His tour announcement marks the last and arguably biggest milestone in Wallen’s return to the limelight after a video released last February captured the singer shout racial insult in Nashville. The backlash came quickly for Wallen, but was only temporary. Months after radio programmers, booking agents, and award shows banned Wallen, he returned to broadcast, play one-off gigs, and fuel the debate over awards season.
Since gaining notoriety in 2014 on NBC’s talent show “The Voice”, Wallen has produced hits such as “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down” and, this year alone, won three Billboard Music Awards, including the best country artist.
After NBC’s sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” announced that Wallen was planning to perform in October 2020, the country singer was then removed from training after breaking COVID-19 protocols before the show when videos surfaced of him partying with fans without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing during a football game at the University of Alabama 72 hours before the show. He then performed on “SNL” on December 5, 2020.
Sales of Wallen’s early 2021 release “Dangerous: The Double Album” surged after the racist video aired; it became one of the best-selling releases of the year.
The “Dangerous” tour will last much of next year and end on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
