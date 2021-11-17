Birds of Play launches Kickstarter campaign | Culture & Leisure

San Miguel County is home to a unique and successful music community. Artists and groups choose the region because of the stories the mountains and rivers reveal. An artist cannot escape the region without the mountains influencing his art. One of those groups is Birds of Play.

Denver magazine Westword described the American folk group as “inherently, unmistakably Colorado and makes listeners feel like they are sitting around a campfire with the group under Colorado skies.”

Created by Alex Paul (guitar, mandolin, vocals and songwriting), the group is currently made up of Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, guitar, vocals and musical director), Anneke Dean (violin and vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin and vocals)). Dean, Paul and Tolan are from Colorado, while Shedd is from Idaho. Although none of them are from the area, the four met and formed the group in Telluride.

“We can’t think of a better home base,” said Paul.

The Rhe Group is launching its first Kickstarter campaign on Wednesday, which will be the second phase of fundraising for the group in the past year. The first phase was an offline campaign, explained Paul. No social network was involved and the campaign focused on mobilizing support from friends, family and local fans. The phase raised enough money to support the album “Murmurations Vol. 1, which was released in September.

“It covered a lot of our initial production expenses, but it was still on the assumption that there would be a crowdfunding campaign,” Paul said.

The second phase will raise funds for Murmurations Vol. 2 and be shared with a wider audience through Kickstarter, an online platform used to fund creative projects. According to the Kickstarter website, “over 22,000 music projects by established and emerging musicians have been successfully funded on Kickstarter more than any other category.”

The group’s goal is to raise more than $ 20,000 by December 18, when the Kickstarter ends. The money would cover the production costs of Whispers Vol. 2 and help finance the album’s digital and CD release. Birds of Play will host an album release show at the Sheridan Opera House on February 25 to celebrate the new album. The funding will also support the release of two volumes of Murmurations on vinyl.

Paul said one of the hardest parts of the past year has been converting their music to vinyl.

“There’s a pretty big production backlog with supply chain and personnel issues from the pandemic, and growing popularity of vinyl. It was a dream for some time to release an album on vinyl, and we are really proud of the musicality and the quality production of these 16 songs, ”he said.

The term “whispers” refers to both the act of whispering, as well as a flock of starlings. Just like the starlings, Vol. I explored the area from a point of view that only birds can see. The three songs, “Fate of Saints 1, 2 and 3”, echo the stories and tales of the surrounding landscape, as a tribute to the region. The song follows Saint Michael (the San Miguel River) and Dolores (the Dolores River) as they rule Colorado.

“It’s an imaginary relationship between the San Miguel River and the Dolores River, and all the friends that Saint Michael meets along the way,” said Paul.

“Oh, Saint Michael, put your veil on. You’ve been wandering all over town. You know Dolores, cause her arms are wide open, go ahead and run to her, leave everything else behind,” the song says.

Flight. 2 will continue to reflect and share Colorado stories. The album will contain a song called “Sandhill Cranes”, showing Paul’s admiration and relationship with the region.

“The earth played a decisive role in the way I came to write and share my musicality. It is very related to love, love for the earth and the connection with the earth”, a said Paul, who wrote most of the songs at his home in Ophir.

Not only has the terrain had an impact on the Birds of Play, but the support of the locals and the community has been vital to the group’s progress.

“We have been shown humbling and sometimes inconceivable support, generosity and love from this community,” said Paul.

The arts and music community helps make Telluride the incredible cultural center it is today, and that’s why so many talented musicians have made the region their home.

“We are the beating heart of this community,” local musician Emily Scott Robinson said of local artists in a recent Daily Planet article.

Paul reiterated this sentiment.

“The arts are the white blood cells that flow through the veins of this community. Much of what has made Telluride the vibrant, awesome, eerie and magical place it has been and will hopefully continue to be. , are the myriad of creators concocting all kinds of weird and beautiful sounds and things, “said Paul.” Fortunately, there are also a large number of generous people here who have the means to make an impact on the life of the city. ‘individual artists and, therefore, on the development of our beloved community. Let us continue to do this. Not just for us; for all of us. “

To donate to the Birds of Play Kickstarter, visit kickstarter.com/projects/birdsofplay/murmurations-volume-2, or visit the Birds of Play Instagram or Facebook.