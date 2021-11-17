Marilyn Manson “had a small soundproof glass speaker in her West Hollywood apartment”

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson reportedly had a small soundproof glass enclosure called Bad Girls’ Room in his West Hollywood apartment that he used to lock up women he was dating.

According to a presentation by Rolling stone, several women who have dated Manson over the years said he used the space as a “solitary confinement cell, used to psychologically torture women.”

The existence of the play was an open secret, they claim, with Manson telling his friends about the play.

“He always had a tone of joke and bragging,” said Ashley Walters, his former assistant who accused him of sexual assault.

But those reportedly locked inside told Rolling Stone they would be trapped inside the soundproof enclosure for hours without access to food or water.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, is now facing three sexual assault prosecutions, with scores of other women claiming he sexually and psychologically assaulted them.

According to Rolling Stone, the room was originally intended to be a vocal booth.

It was installed by a former tenant of the West Hollywood apartment – a label and recording studio specializing in electronic music – a decade before the rocker moved in.

The recording studio is said to have built the cramped glass enclosure in a corner of a room for the purpose of making “up-tempo, life-affirming” house music, reports the outlet, and the only ornament was sound insulation foam on the walls.

But when Manson moved in in 2010, he reportedly converted the space into what sources called the “Bad Girls Room,” where he would lock up the women he was angry with.

“It was common knowledge, that’s what everyone called him,” another former aide, Ryan Brown, told Rolling Stone, though he denied ever seeing a woman locked up in the room. interior.

In May, model Ashley Morgan Smithline said People he locked her in the room when she “pissed him off”.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers also wrote in a tweet in February that when she visited his home as a teenager he called one of the rooms a “rape room”, which she said she thought at the time to be a ‘horrible boyish sense of brotherhood humor.’

And even Manson, himself, had admitted to having such a room before, Rolling Stone reported, saying in a magazine interview in 2012: “If someone’s mean I can lock them in and it’s soundproof. “

Now Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing the singer for sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment, alleges Manson repeatedly forced her to stay in the compound – the size of a department store lodge – for hours at the times when they were dating.

“At first it made it seem like it looked cool,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then he made it very punitive. Even if I screamed, no one would hear me.

As she says, “First you fight, and he loves wrestling. I learned not to fight him because it gave him what he wanted.

“I just went somewhere else in my head. “

The Rolling Stones investigation was based on nine months of researching court documents and interviewing 55 people who knew Manson at various points in his life.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters have spoken publicly about the alleged “Bad Girls’ Room”

Singer Phoebe Bridgers tweeted in February that when she was a teenager he called a room in her home a “rape room.”

Over the past year, more than a dozen women have come forward accusing Manson of psychological, sexual and physical abuse that left them with anxiety, depression, panic attacks and PTSD.

They claim he “was able to hide his abuse in plain sight behind the Marilyn Manson character he created and the music industry that supported and benefited from his living demon shtick,” Rolling wrote. Stone.

He now faces three lawsuits, one filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters.

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco is also suing Manson, claiming that he physically and sexually assaulted her, and he was named the abuser by actress Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he dated and was briefly engaged from 2007 to 2010.

A fourth lawsuit against him in May was dismissed by a judge in mid-September after the court ruled that the statute of limitations had been adopted for the woman’s claims.

This accuser claimed that she had suppressed her memories of the alleged rape (which occurred in 2011), but the judge dismissed the lawsuit “because the woman could not clarify how her memory was suppressed, or why she hadn’t learned it sooner. ” according toTMZ.

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco sues Manson, claiming he physically and sexually assaulted her

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has also opened up about alleged abuse she allegedly suffered when meeting Manson.

In her trial, Bianco alleges that Warner frequently verbally assaulted her; deprived her of sleep and food; bit, cut and electrocuted her without her consent; and raped her during their two years together.

She alleges Manson once wielded an ax and chased her around the apartment, punching holes in the walls after she said she was “encumbering” him.

“It was a last straw moment for me,” said Bianco, who is suing Manson for sexual assault and sex trafficking.

She said she felt “in imminent danger for [her] life.’

The rocker firmly denied all allegations of sexual assault and called the allegations in an Instagram post in February “horrific distortions of reality” that distort consensual relationships with “like-minded partners.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, his attorney said Manson “vehemently denies any allegation of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.”

The statement went on to denounce the accusers’ claims in a “coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who militarized otherwise mundane details of his personal life and consensual relationships.”

He has repeatedly denied the assault allegations against him

In July, Manson transformed into a police officer after an arrest warrant was issued against his arrest for an incident in 2019 in which he allegedly spat at a videographer and threw a “snot rocket” at her.

The rocker reportedly spat at the videographer before blowing his nose “on her” during a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and the testimony was corroborated by three other people, including a security guard at the event.

Manson surrendered to officials and was booked and released shortly after thepersonal surety, the conditions of his release stipulatingthat he will not commit any crime during his release, that he will have no contact with the alleged victim and that he will appear at all his hearings.

At a court hearing in September, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of Class A misdemeanor for common assault. He faces a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $ 2,000.

A status hearing is scheduled for December 27.