Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City Celebrates First Anniversary With Live Music – Daily Breeze





To celebrate the first anniversary of the Agua Caliente Cathedral City Casino, the casino is planning to hold a special event with indoor and outdoor musical performances on Wednesday, November 24. Zowie Bowie, who is not a homage to David Bowie, will headline the event with a free show for Ace Club members at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza at 8 p.m. Inside, One Eleven Caf diners can hear country star Cali Tucker from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ryan Whyte Maloney, musician-singer and former top five contender for “The Voice”, will also perform for guests dining at 360 Sports at 9 pm. the evening will end with local DJs at the Agave Caliente Tequila bar until 2 a.m. “We are so excited to celebrate all together,” said Pearl Aguinaldo, Casino Marketing Director. Last November, the Cahuilla band of Agua Caliente Indians became the first tribe to operate three casinos in the Coachella Valley. His Palm Springs property is the oldest, in the heart of downtown, a favorite with locals for decades. The Rancho Mirage location offers a resort experience, with a large hotel tower, spa, and large showroom. And in the last year of operating its new location in Cathedral City, it has carved out a niche for community events as well as entertainment. Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened on November 24, 2020, about two weeks before the state closed indoor operations again as coronavirus cases increased. Tribal casinos in Southern California are on sovereign land and set their own policies and guidelines. However, due to the pandemic, not all amenities opened immediately at the casino. The Agave Caliente Terraza, the property’s outdoor entertainment venue, opened in April and has since become a centerpiece of the property. The space hosts several weekly entertainment and community events, including yoga, cornhole, and Latin music. After the anniversary event, the next big date on the venue’s calendar is new year’s eve concert, when DJ Citizen Jane makes headlines. “The variety of events we host brings us a diverse group of guests,” Aguinaldo said. If you are going to When: Wednesday November 24. Cali Tucker will perform at One Eleven Caf from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local DJs and Zowie Bowie will perform at Agave Caliente Terraza from 8 p.m. Ryan Whyte Maloney will perform at 360 Sports at 9 p.m. After his show, local DJs will perform at the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar until 2 a.m. Where: 68960 E Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. Admission: Ace Club members can book two free tickets to the Zowie Bowie event at the Agave Caliente Terraza. Performances at One Eleven Caf and 360 Sports require dinner on site. Information:aguacalientecasinos.com, 888-999-1995

