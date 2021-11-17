10 childhood photos of Bollywood celebrities that will make you think





10 childhood photos of Bollywood celebrities When we sit down with the whole family and think about what the most beautiful memories are, the first thing to come out is photo albums with all of the baby photos. From the day you were born to all your accomplishments through your wacky moments, photo albums are a treasure. And that treasure only doubles when you’re a celebrity and fans are eagerly waiting to see aww-dorable childhood footage. To beat the blues of the week, we take a trip down memory lane and look back at 10 photos from their childhood. While we stumbled across the cutest photo of Sara Ali Khan in a candid moment with her dad Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor posed for a beautiful pic with her late superstar mom Sridevi. On the other hand, baby Anushka Sharma’s expressions are a must-have while Sidharth Malhotra will leave you pleasantly surprised. Looked: Kareena Kapoor has always been a wonder! Saif Ali Khan or Taimur Ali Khan, who can tell the difference? Sara Ali Khan is a daddy’s girl in this cute picture. Such a beautiful photo of Sridevi and his eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt can be recognized at any age because of this adorable face. Obviously, Ranveer Singh has always been an artist. Then a cute, and now a cute too! Deepika Padukone is a cute patootie in this throwback pic. How adorable is Anushka Sharma and her go-to expression in this pic? How cute is Sidharth Malhotra disguised as Lord Krishna. Sharing this image, the actor earlier wrote: “#happyjanmastami #krishnajanmashtami everyone, me dressed in krishna by my beloved Dadi. #Throwback #delhihouse #festivaloutfit ……… PS- for a reason placed next to a large plant. Height reference maybe? “ From hair to features, little Kiara is just as beautiful! Which celebrity childhood photo surprised you the most? Tweet us @TimesNow and let us know …

