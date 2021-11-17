OMG! Take a look at the weird habits of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: We the fans always look forward to seeing more of our favorite Bollywood celebrities, we have seen and loved these Bollywood actresses over time and we always want to know more about them.

Without a doubt, all the habits of Bollywood stars are followed by the fans, but there are a few that have those of these Bollywood celebrities which are very strange.

So today we are going to talk about the search habits of Bollywood actresses that are weird.

1. Sara Ali Khan

There is no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is making her mark in the acting industry with her incredible work. To all of Sara Ali Khan’s friends, did you know that the actress is obsessed with the color pink. Yes you heard right, she loves to wear anything pink in color. This is indeed one of the strange habits.

2. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most followed Bollywood actresses, the actress’ habit is not weird but she is rather cute. Did you know that actress Alia Bhatt is obsessed with cats. The actress owns a few cats at home in the Mumbai apartment.

3. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood Shanti Priya Deepika Padukone made a strong impression with her incredible contribution. To all friends of Deepika Padukone, do you know the address has a solid OCD that she cannot tolerate any mess around her. She just cleans her surroundings on her own.

4. Sunny Leone

One of Bollywood’s hottest divas, actress Sunny Leone also has the odd habit of washing her feet every 20 minutes. Yes, you heard right, actress Sunny Leone is obsessed with her feet and she washes her feet every 20 minutes. It was a surprise to everyone on the crew on the set of the Jism 2 movie as she regularly cleaned her feet.

Read also (Bhansali postpones the release of ‘Gangubai’ to avoid a clash with ‘RRR’)

5. Disha Patani

The National Crush and actress Disha Patani undoubtedly dominate the hearts of millions of people, but did you know the actress is obsessed with her Instagram legend. The actress loves to use the pink-colored flower emoji in most of her Instagram posts.

6 Kangana Ranaut

Known for her incredible acting skills and fearless demeanor, actress Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with tattoos. She had tattooed several times. The actress has a tattoo on her neck and on her left ankle.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor also makes a to-do list due to her one odd habit of being watched with her pink sipping bottle. The actress just left to take the pink bottle with her and she named the bottle Chuski.

Well these are some of the Bollywood actresses with their weird habits, what’s your take on that, let us know in the comments section below.

For more information on the digital world and Bollywood TV, stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Also read (Trishala, Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter, says no to comedy)