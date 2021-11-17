Entertainment
OMG! Take a look at the weird habits of Bollywood actresses
New
From Deepika Padukone to Sunny Leone, let’s take a look at some weird and amazing habits of Bollywood actresses
Nov 16, 2021 1:58 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: We the fans always look forward to seeing more of our favorite Bollywood celebrities, we have seen and loved these Bollywood actresses over time and we always want to know more about them.
Without a doubt, all the habits of Bollywood stars are followed by the fans, but there are a few that have those of these Bollywood celebrities which are very strange.
So today we are going to talk about the search habits of Bollywood actresses that are weird.
1. Sara Ali Khan
There is no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is making her mark in the acting industry with her incredible work. To all of Sara Ali Khan’s friends, did you know that the actress is obsessed with the color pink. Yes you heard right, she loves to wear anything pink in color. This is indeed one of the strange habits.
2. Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most followed Bollywood actresses, the actress’ habit is not weird but she is rather cute. Did you know that actress Alia Bhatt is obsessed with cats. The actress owns a few cats at home in the Mumbai apartment.
3. Deepika Padukone
Bollywood Shanti Priya Deepika Padukone made a strong impression with her incredible contribution. To all friends of Deepika Padukone, do you know the address has a solid OCD that she cannot tolerate any mess around her. She just cleans her surroundings on her own.
4. Sunny Leone
One of Bollywood’s hottest divas, actress Sunny Leone also has the odd habit of washing her feet every 20 minutes. Yes, you heard right, actress Sunny Leone is obsessed with her feet and she washes her feet every 20 minutes. It was a surprise to everyone on the crew on the set of the Jism 2 movie as she regularly cleaned her feet.
Read also (Bhansali postpones the release of ‘Gangubai’ to avoid a clash with ‘RRR’)
5. Disha Patani
The National Crush and actress Disha Patani undoubtedly dominate the hearts of millions of people, but did you know the actress is obsessed with her Instagram legend. The actress loves to use the pink-colored flower emoji in most of her Instagram posts.
6 Kangana Ranaut
Known for her incredible acting skills and fearless demeanor, actress Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with tattoos. She had tattooed several times. The actress has a tattoo on her neck and on her left ankle.
7. Janhvi Kapoor
Actress Janhvi Kapoor also makes a to-do list due to her one odd habit of being watched with her pink sipping bottle. The actress just left to take the pink bottle with her and she named the bottle Chuski.
Well these are some of the Bollywood actresses with their weird habits, what’s your take on that, let us know in the comments section below.
For more information on the digital world and Bollywood TV, stay tuned to tellychakkar.
Also read (Trishala, Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter, says no to comedy)
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/omg-have-look-the-weird-habits-of-bollywood-actresses-211116
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]