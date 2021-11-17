Laura Ingraham confused by you? ; Elvis biopic teaser; Bones actor dies; more: Buzz





Laura Ingraham confused by you? Fox News host Laura Ingraham has gone viral on social media after she was seemingly confused about You, the popular Netflix series starring Penn Badgley. The Envelope reports that Raymond Arroyo appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Monday night to criticize all of those awakened scripts on so many shows today, including a measles script on You. Wait, wait, when did I mention measles? Ingraham asked. The discussion then sounded like Abbott and Costellos Whos on First? bit of comedy, as Arroyo tried to explain that it was about you. What was on me? Ingraham responded. It almost sounded like a planned joke, but when Arroyo finally said there was a show called You on Netflix, she still couldn’t get it. Is there a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix? she said. Arroyo gave up and moved on. He then insisted on Twitter that it was totally intentional, but Ingraham has yet to comment. Elvis Biopic Trailer Baz Luhrmann has released the first trailer for his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The title has yet to be announced, but Deadline reports that the 20-second clip includes the backing track from Suspicious Minds when Elvis called his band Taking Care of Business; Luhrmann added the hashtag #TCB, so maybe that’s a clue? Elvis MondayA is doing a little something to let you know that we’re getting down to business on June 24, 2022, the filmmaker behind Moulin Rouge! wrote. Bones actor dies AND reports that Bones actor Heath Freeman has died aged 41. Her friend, Shanna Moakler, said Freeman died in her sleep on Saturday at her Austin home. Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend, Moakler wrote on Instagram. I will miss you so much and cherish all the amazing memories we all had … and we have so many good ones !! Good luck. Freeman played Howard Epps in Bones; appeared on NCIS, The Closer, Raising the Bar, and ER; and also wrote and produced 2010s Skateland. MORE FROM BUZZ: Andrew Garfield says he’s not in Spider-Man: No Way Home, stop asking ( SF

Miles Teller says he’s vaccinated: the only thing I’m against is hate ( E!

George Clooney Speaks Out Foolish Mistakes in Fatal Rust Shooting ( AND

Ghostbusters Hi-C Ecto Cooler returns ( SF

Hilary Duff lovingly recreates the viral TikTok dance ( E!

Post Malone, The Weeknd team up for new music video ( RS

Yellowstone’s season premiere attracts 14.7 million viewers ( SF

New Barney documentary coming up on Peacock ( E!

The Rolling Stones play Aint Too Proud to Beg at the Detroit concert ( RS

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Brings the Show to the Next Generation ( SF Buzz is a daily summary of movie, TV, music, and celebrity entertainment news.

