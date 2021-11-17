Paul Hollywood sparks uproar as Bake Off fans claim he intimidates Jrgen | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





Great British Bake Off fans watched the contestants go head to head in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. The bakers completed a series of baking challenges in the tent in an effort to impress the judges. For the first challenge, competitors had to produce layered pastry-style slices. However, when the time came for Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to taste the cakes, a baker missed a handshake in Hollywood. As a result, many viewers remained angry and complained on social media.

After the first round of the semi-final, Crystal, Guiseppe and Chigs all earned a handshake from Judge Paul. However, the only contestant who did not receive a congratulatory handshake from Paul was Jürgen. Many fans were angry that the judge left Jürgen aside and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. @misstorian said: “#GBBO Leaving someone out, ie Jürgen, is a form of bullying! And it’s anti-bullying week! “ READ MORE: Emmerdale release for Aaron Dingle as Liv Flaherty is hospitalized

“Jürgen being the only one not to receive a handshake is criminal. How dare they hurt my precious pastry king. #GBBO, ”@samleejackson remarked. “WTF is happening with Paul giving everyone but Jurgen a handshake… #GBBO,” @JurgensEyebrows wrote. “WHY DIDN’T JÜRGEN GET A #GBBO HANDSHAKE,” @jess_rooke asked. “Paul, how could you give everyone but Jurgen a handshake!” I’m complaining to ofcom! #GBBO, ”@BecaAllsopp said.

However, Paul was adamant Jürgen’s pastry was not quite perfect, saying, “I like it but I don’t like it. “The flavor I get is coffee and a little chocolate. I can’t taste anything else, ”commented the judge. Meanwhile, presenter Noel Fielding gave Jürgen a handshake to make up for the one he missed from Paul. “Did you receive a handshake from me?” Noel said, in an attempt to cheer the baker up.

Prue reiterated that she thought Jürgen deserved a Hollywood handshake, saying, “I would have given you one!” Speaking after the judgment is over, Jürgen said: “There were three handshakes in the tent, I didn’t have any. “The judges were divided. Bottom line, I’m in trouble now, ”he added. The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 4.

