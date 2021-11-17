Marilyn Manson would have had a bad girls room in her apartment





Content Warning: This story contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. It was reported that Marilyn Manson had a soundproof room in her West Hollywood apartment which he called the bad girls room. In a in-depth report Rolling stone on the basis of court documents and new interviews, it is specified that Manson (real name Brian Warner) would banish his various girlfriends in this “isolation cell used to psychologically torture women”. According to Ashley Walters, a former assistant prosecuting Warner on sexual assault and other charges, Warner always had a tone of jest and bragging, “when speaking to people in the play. Ryan Brown, another former aide, denied ever seeing women confined to the so-called “Bad Girls Room” during the eight years he worked for Warner, but said it was common knowledge that it was ‘that’s what everyone had called it. “ Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing him on charges of sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges, said Rolling stone that Warner repeatedly forced her to stay in space for hours at a time when they were dating. At first he made it seem like it looked cool, Smithline said. Then he made it sound very punitive. Even if I screamed, no one would hear me. First you fight, and he loves wrestling. I learned not to fight him, because it gave him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head. Earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted: I went to Marilyn Mansons when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He called a room in his house the r * pe room, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. TW: I went to Marilyn Mansons’ house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He called a room in his house the r * pe room, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand in solidarity with all those who have come forward. – traitor Joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021 She went on to say, “The label knew, the management knew, the band knew. To distance himself now, to pretend to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic. Manson is currently facing four sexual assault charges after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, among other women, publicly made allegations against him in February. In April, Game Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking months after going public with her allegations. In May, Mansons’ former aide Walters sued the singer for sexual assault, bodily harm and harassment. The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Smithline, who is suing Manson on charges of sexual assault, sexual violence and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges. Manson has denied all the allegations, saying his accusers cynically and dishonestly seek to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement by launching a coordinated attack on him. The documents, filed in July, tagged the female co-conspirators who desperately attempt to confuse the Mansons stage character with fabricated accounts of abuse. For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit Rape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visit RAIN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/marilyn-manson-reportedly-had-a-bad-girls-room-in-his-west-hollywood-apartment-3096788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos