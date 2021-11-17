The Wheel of Time review: ambitious but no Game of Thrones

The wheel of time is Amazon’s second-biggest TV bet. i want my Game Of Thrones, CEO Jeff Bezos is would have said. And The wheel of time, with the Amazons unbelievably expensive the Lord of the Rings show coming in September 2022, are the results. It’s a great adaptation of even bigger fantasy novels, an attempt to beat the HBO blockbuster at its own game and give Amazon a genre series of prestige all its own.

But for all the money and effort put into the show, Amazon didn’t make a Game Of Thrones successor, try as possible. The wheel of time is an interesting attempt at adapting Robert Jordans’ monster from a series of books, but it’s also driven by both its heavy source material and its efforts to transform into a second coming of Game Of Thrones.

To understand the difficulty of what Amazon and showrunner Rafe Judkins are attempting, you need to understand the breadth of the source material, which covers 14 novels and a prequel. The original books weigh over 10,000 pages (more than twice as much as the completed books A Song of Ice and Fire) and were published over a 30-year span by two authors (with Brandon Sanderson stepping in to end the saga after the Jordans’ death in 2007). There are no less than 2,782 named characters mentioned during the series, of which 148 are character point of view at one time or another.

Image: Amazon Prime Video

What distinguishes the generic initially Wheel of time from others the Lord of the Rings-Inspired fantasies are its framework. Thousands of years before the show started, the magic was corrupted, tainting the source of power in such a way that any man who attempted to use it would go mad. Women, on the other hand, were spared this disaster yet again, which led to a group of powerful magicians known as Aes Sedai, who hold considerable influence both wizarding and political. The world of the Wheel of Time is a cyclical world, however, where people are reborn at each age. This includes the Dragon, the person who corrupted the magic in the first place and who is destined to either destroy the world again or save it.

The wheel of time does its best to make viewers easier in all of this, curtailing some of the more esoteric names and concepts and spreading the smallest details of how the world and its magic work over time. Amazon is also promising animated short films which will be available at the same time as the show to help explain some of the history and traditions (although these weren’t made available until the premiere).

However, the series begins by relying heavily on cookie-cutter fantasy tropes. One of the Aes Sedai, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), seeks to find the prophesied Reborn Dragon to lead them on the path to their destiny. She, along with her guardian (a warrior ally who travels with and protects an Aes Sedai), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), follows the trail to the Two Rivers, a town deep in the mountains, and recruits five young individuals who could fulfill the prophecy. . Theres Rand (Josha Stradowski), a young shepherd; Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), blacksmith; Mat (Barney Harris), a gambling thief; Egwene (Madeleine Madden), the innkeeper’s daughter; and Nynaeve (Zo Robins), the village healer one of whom could be the Dragon Reborn. I made mention that there were a lot of characters.

Judkins is making a few key changes to update the series. The cast is dated and much more diverse than the Jordans iteration of its protagonists. Egwene and Nynaeve are given bigger roles, in particular, while Rand, Perrin, and Mat tend to take most of the spotlight in the books.

Image: Amazon Prime Video

Other changes are less thoughtful. A male character, for example, is paired with a spouse created from entire fabric for the series. uniquely in order to show off her in the first episode so that he can have something to be sad about during the season. And the first season is committed to making the central mystery of the series the fundamental question of which of the five main characters will be the prophesied Reborn Dragon, able to wield tremendous power and challenge the Dark One. It sounds like an odd choice, given that it’s a fairly easy answer to guess, unless the show plans to diverge in a much bigger way than in the six episodes I’ve seen.

The series also focuses more on Rosamund Pikes Moiraine as the series protagonist, fleshing out her role in the story and her screen time. That’s not a bad thing, considering Pike is both one of the most recognizable members of the cast and one of the best parts of the show. But it stands out, in the same way that making Dumbledore the main character of the first one. Harry potter movie.

The show generally looks good, with panoramic shots of the beautiful Czech landscapes, impressive costumes and expensive sets. The depiction of the main form of magic (channeling), where characters are supposed to draw power from the world around them and weave it into explosions of fire or gusts of air, is more haphazard. Some scenes manage to portray it as powerful and compelling magic, while others consist of figures standing upright as white swirls of smoke fly around them.

The Game Of Thrones The influence is problematically strong, however, with extra sex, blood, and blood added. That’s enough to be shocking, although nothing here quite reaches the often free levels of its HBO predecessor. The wheel of time is also a much darker show than its source material, having removed almost all the lightness and humor in an effort to be more mature, to its detriment.

And that’s a big part of The wheel of times problem. He spends too much time trying to be Game of Thrones, even though he tells a very different kind of story. Game Of Thrones revel in its darker world, its characters and the machinations to try to seize power. The wheel of time, on the other hand, does not have the games, and he does not have the throne. There are few or no gray areas; the world’s big bad guy is literally The Dark One, served by his army of beastly and thoughtless Trollocs (think orcs, mixed with wolves, bears, and wild boars) who literally eat people.

The Wheel of Time might actually be successful if it stops trying so hard to be another Game of Thrones

When The wheel of time fires all cylinders, his proof that it might be possible to fit the book into a cohesive TV show. And Amazon is definitely convinced that it will be able to find some success; the company has already renewed the show for a second season, out of eight planned which Judkins considered. Such an important story definitely needs time to get started and at the very least Amazon seems to be giving Wheel of time so much.

The first three episodes of the Wheel of Time debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 19.