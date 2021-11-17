As the holidays approach, SLOC offers a glorious gift – The Daily Gazette

SCHENECTADY A wooden stage, an audience and great actors. It is paradise !

It’s a phrase spoken by one of the cast in the current SLOC production of The Glorious Ones, the 2007 Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens musical to a traveling cast of actors roaming Italy in the late 1500s. line describes the evening well. Well, most of the line does. There is a wooden stage, an audience and great actors. I’m not sure if I agree with the heavenly part, but this production is gloriously good.

Based on a novel by Francine Prose, The Glorious Ones began as a passionate project by librettist and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, who loved the novel Proses, a fictionalized historical tale of the public and private life of a veritable cast of actors from the Commedia dellarte as they crossed the 17th century in Italy. Ahrens felt the story could sing and began to describe the project with his writing partner, composer Stephen Flaherty.

The musical adaptation of the show spanned over a decade, with Ahrens adjusting the period, streamlining the story and characters, and tweaking the theme to include a celebration of the improv comedy’s source. The end result is a clever and often melodious musical that offers a welcome glimpse into a chapter in the history and style of the Commedia dellarte theater that is now rarely experienced outside of the textbooks.

For curious minds, the Commedia dellarte was a popular form of public theater in Europe from the 16th to the 18th centuries. Small troupes of actors traveled, presenting entertainment. When they arrived in a town or village, they set up a wooden platform in the town square, hung a ragged curtain as a backdrop, and improvised a show for all gathered. Actors usually didn’t work from a script, but from a script, from a list of the basic actions of the story, so everything that happened on stage was improvised. These actors were usually recruited street performers, acrobats or magicians who incorporated their talents into productions.

The shows were often obscene, full of dirty jokes and innuendo. Seems familiar? It should be the principles of the Commedia style that inspired not only Shakespeare’s founding, but the comics of the modern era as well. Lucille Ball, Robin Williams, Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin are just a few who have been influenced by the physical and improvised style of the Commedia dellarte.

In The Glorious Ones, the writers associated style archetypes with their musical characters. Here, the players consist of the leader, the flamboyant and fearless Flaminio Scala (James Alexander); its star, on and off stage, the formidable Columbina (Elizabeth Corey); the handsome young Francesco (Benjamin Hitrick); the lunar ingenuous Isabella (Emily Mack Hass); the comical and astute maid Armanda (Elizabeth Sherwood-Mack); the miserly merchant Pantalone (Kevin OToole); the intellectual swagger Dottore (Jack Boggan); and as page, team and crowd, Pedrolina (Caroline Jameson).

The vocal prowess of this cast is truly astounding. Each actor gives this material all its brilliance.

In the expert hands of director Brian Clemente, he and his eight actors fully engage in the style and vanity of the difficult play and succeed with spades, hearts and diamonds.

Some gems: the voice of Alexanders with the signature anthem of the show I Was Here is powerful and effective; Mischievous Sherwood-Macks knowing with the bawdy Armandas Tarantella is a comedic delight; and Corey nails the Columbinas ballad of awareness and acceptance, My body wasn’t why.

The small ensemble of musicians under the watchful direction of Robert Soricelli is also noteworthy. Scenography and lighting Clementes by Dimitri

The Vasilakos are perfectly on point, simple and more than adequate.

Sadly, the show’s ending, a flash-forward with the cast reporting to a glorious otherworldly location, won’t achieve any visceral or theatrical payoff. Whether this defect is due to the approach to production or to the part itself is difficult to determine, but the end result is the same unsatisfactory.

Kudos to SLOC for presenting an unknown and worthy little musical. It is indeed a glorious gift.

The Glorious

OR: Schenectady Light Opera Company, 427 Franklin St., Schenectady

WHEN: Thursday Nov 18-Sunday Nov 21

HOW MANY: $ 20 to $ 32

MORE INFORMATION: 877-350-7378; www.sloctheater.org

Categories: Art, Entertainment, Life and Arts