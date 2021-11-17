Kangana Ranaut Shares Article on Mahatma Gandhi and Says “Offering Another Cheek” Gets Bheekh, Not Freedom | Bollywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked controversy with her views on India’s struggle for independence from British rule. Last week, while speaking at a summit, she said India’s freedom is a bheekh (handout). On Tuesday, she stuck to her statement and advised people to choose their heroes wisely.

On Tuesday, Kangana shared an old newspaper article and wrote: Either you are a Gandhi fan or a Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide. The newspaper had an old article from the 40s with the headline Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.

Kangana Ranaut shared an old post on Instagram.

Kangana said the freedom fighters were handed over to the British by those who lacked the courage to fight oppression but were hungry for power. She took shots at Mahatma Gandhi and said: These are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and this is how you will get aazaadi. This is not how you get aazadi, you can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely.

Kangana claimed that Gandhi never supported Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose. So you have to choose who you support, because it is not enough to put them all in one box in your memory and wish them every year on their birthday. In fact, it’s not just stupid, it’s highly irresponsible and superficial. You have to know their history and their heroes, she said.

A few days ago, 34-year-old laureate Padma Shri told the Times Now summit that India’s independence in 1947 was not freedom but bheekh (alms) and that the country has gained true independence in 2014 when the government led by Narendra Modi took office. Power. The comments drew criticism from several politicians and others.

Congress demanded on Friday that the Center resume honoring Padma Shri from Kangana for insulting the country’s independence movement.