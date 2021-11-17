Actor Macaulay Culkin is alive and well, just like in 2014 when rumors of his death were debunked





Actor Macaulay Culkin was not dead in 2014, when false rumors of his disappearance first surfaced. And he wasn’t dead when the debunked claim reappeared in November 2021. A viral TikTok video shows footage of Culkin walking in a fashion show on November 2 in Los Angeles. A narrator asks who the person is because, he says, Culkin died of a heroin overdose. Culkin, 41, rose to fame as a child actor in “Home Alone,” the 1990 Christmas movie that became a classic. The video appeared on Facebook, where it was posted as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.) The evidence does not support the claim that Culkin is dead. He recently starred in a tv show, “American Horror Stories, Red Tide.” In October he tweeted about the new “Home Alone” reboot on Disney +. In early November, it was featured in the la fashion show; and a week ago it was photography at a Los Angeles Rams NFL game with his partner. The TikTok video shows Culkin walking in an outdoor Gucci fashion show, and a text overlay reads: “Home Alone is dead in my timeline, Mandela effect.” The caption includes the hashtags #conspirations and #mandelaeffect. The narrator of the video asks, “Who the hell is this walking?” Because this man literally died of a heroin overdose. The narrator then moves to one side to view a screenshot of an online search for “The Death of Macaulay Culkin”, with the first search result recounting the details of Culkins’ supposed death on November 6, 2014 . The information in the screenshot is taken from a 2014 Snopes story who debunked Culkins’ death claim. But the Facebook video does not reveal that Snopes deemed the information to be false. Culkins’ 2014 misrepresentation followed others rumors in 2012 that he was addicted to heroin and oxycodone. Culkin said he used recreational drugs, but did not have a serious problem with drug use. The video refers to the Mandela Effect, which occurs when “misinformation is spread as a fact by enough people to make it commonly accepted,” the The New York Times reported when he used the term as a crossword puzzle theme in 2019. “The term refers to Nelson Mandela, whose news of death has been somehow remembered by people around the world as occurring at different times, from his imprisonment in the 1980s to the mid-2000s (he died on December 5, 2013). “ Our decision A Facebook post claims Macaulay Culkin died of a heroin overdose. Culkin is alive. He recently starred in a television series and has been filmed and photographed in public on several occasions recently, including a week before the video aired on Facebook. The claim appears to be based on a debunked 2014 rumor about Culkins’ death. We value this claim Pants on fire!

