Hollywood’s reluctance to embrace non-Western art – The Daily Free Press

Yesterday as I was browsing my Facebook timeline, I saw someone post an article that made me feel embarrassed and disappointed. At the same time, I was not surprised by what I had seen.
The shared article stated that an American journalist [had] went viral on social media for asking Squid Games lead actor Lee Jung-jae what it’s like to be a breakthrough actor when in reality Lee has had a long acting career in Asia. Unfortunately, this is a pattern that I have noticed quite often.
Of course, it is quite understandable if Americans, in general, are not well informed about the background stories of foreign actors in particular, Asians.
However, it’s completely different if you’re a journalist who isn’t familiar with the work of the actor he’s interviewing. This only shows ignorance, unprofessionalism and inexperience on the part of the investigators. It perpetuates the idea that Western cinema is at the center of the universe when in reality brilliant cinematographic and artistic works exist all over the world.
Korean movies and TV shows have a reputation for breaking the box office with their blockbuster movies such as Oldboy, Snowpiercer and the award-winning film Parasite. Essentially, the South Korean film and television industry is one of the best.
Hollywood has a historical past of failing to properly recognize international cinema, despite the fact that many renowned Western films are heavily inspired by international cinema. Nonetheless, Parasite became the first non-English language film to win the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture in 2020.
The director of the film, Bong Joon-Ho, rightly denounced this trend. In his speech accepting the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, Joon-Ho said: Once you’ve overcome the one-inch-high barrier of subtitles, you’ll find plenty of other amazing films.
There is an apparent reluctance in the US film industry to award institutions to journalists for overcoming this one-inch-high barrier and familiarizing themselves with films in a different language.
Perhaps this is because watching a movie in another language requires decentering your own experience. There may be some discomfort in this process, there may be cultural themes or practices in the film that you may not understand but this slight discomfort does not justify cutting yourself off completely from cinema and art. international.
According to the article, Extra reporter Katie Krause told Lee that I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you, and asked her: What has been the biggest change in your life. since the release of the series?
Obviously, the interviewer was unaware and oblivious to the fact that Lee is a well-known actor who already has a great reputation for his early work in Asia. He began his acting career in his first TV show Dinosaur Teacher which was released in 1993 after his brief years as a model.
His various roles as romantic protagonists, criminals and aristocrats demonstrate his level of experience within his acting career of over 25 years. We can only praise him for his humility after his outstanding performances, especially as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game.
Just because an actor is now considered famous in Hollywood doesn’t mean the actor wasn’t famous before. To assume that Lee is a revolutionary artist when he clearly isn’t seems disrespectful and unprofessional.
In response to the interviewer, Lee responded eloquently and, perhaps, with a hint of wit, saying yes, you are right, indeed. The biggest change has to be that I am so recognized by everyone everywhere i.e. in the United States.
A thoughtful answer to a not-so-thought-out question.
