HVAB’s Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission to Make Center County Destination of Choice | Penn State Sports News





The sports and entertainment industry in Penn State and Center County is poised to grow on a much higher scale as Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, announced the formation of the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission at a Zoom press conference Tuesday. The goal of the commission is to take the sports and entertainment legacy of Penn State and Center County and market it to outside sources with community facilities to make Center County a premier destination, such as the said commission vice-chairman Scott Sidwell. Center County has hosted a number of major concerts and events over the years, not to mention the 100,000-plus people who crowd into Beaver Stadium, a facility that sits at the center of what the commission plans to capitalize on. , every Saturday football in the State University. High-profile artists like the Jonas Brothers, Avicii and, soon, Billie Eilish have performed at Bryce Jordan Center before, but with this new commission and his big-thinking mentality, according to Sidwell, more of these great artists could be brought in to perform. . We have about seven Saturdays a year, where we have 100,000 people in the stands, said Smith. What would be the economic impact, what would it mean for job growth, if we could do this 10 times, 12 times, more per year and not just with sporting events. The commission is planning to host concerts and has even considered hosting the NHL Winter Classic. He also had conversations with Topgolf to potentially bring one of them to Happy Valley. Joe Battista, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau board member, has been named commission chair while Sidwell, Penn States deputy director of athletics, has been named vice chair. Being able to give back through the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau has been a dream come true, Battista said. This sport and entertainment commission, it’s so exciting, the energy and the passion that we all have for it, it’s going to be contagious. Along with the announcement of this commission and its board members, Smith announced that they will also fund the Huddle Up Group, which has provided strategic advice to more than 100 other commissions like the one announced, for help structure the organization. They also plan to hire a company to provide an economic impact analysis of all Center County sports, such as State College Spikes, not just Penn State sports. Partnerships, like the one with the Huddle Up Group, are central to the committee’s concerns, as Smith stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship with Penn State during the press conference. We think we’ve really got our foot in the ground and sent a signal to the whole community, and our competition quite frankly, said Smith. We’re serious about it and it’s going to be a big push. MORE SPORTS CONTENT This week in The Daily Collegians Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer R… If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, click here. TP submit

