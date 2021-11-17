Entertainment
Chhorii Trailer: Pregnant Nushrratt Bharuccha Tries To Save Unborn Child After Landing In House Of Horrors | Bollywood
Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming horror film, Chhorii. The film is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi.
In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman who is forced into hiding and lands in a horror house. The trailer reveals that Sakshi (Nushrratt) and her partner are on the run from difficult circumstances when they land in a horror house set in the heart of a sugarcane field.
An old couple also resides there and knows the haunted house but does not tell Sakshi about it. Eventually, Sakshi begins to explore the property when she sees three mysterious children who scare her and crosses paths with a charred ghost who appears to be behind Sakshi’s unborn child.
Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.
Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha on Ajeeb Daastaans: “I started to observe my own housekeeper, she was a great point of reference for me”
Speaking about the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha said in a press release: Entering a new and unique genre like horror is a daunting yet thrilling experience. While the film’s narrative is steeped in horror, it also carries a perspective that I hope audiences identify with. The trailer is just a glimpse of a bigger horror that’s about to unfold. I hope Prime Video viewers around the world love and appreciate the work we put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.
Director Vishal Furia added that Chhorii is a quintessentially Indian story waiting to be told to a global audience. With Chhorii, our goal is to present this chilling story to a wide range of moviegoers and allow fans of the genre to experience horror like never before. I really enjoyed my collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV and T-Series and I am happy to have partnered with a streaming service like Prime Video for this film as it allows us to reach viewers around the world. .
The film will be released on November 26.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/chhorii-trailer-pregnant-nushrratt-bharuccha-tries-to-save-her-unborn-child-after-she-lands-in-a-house-of-horrors-101637073893382.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]