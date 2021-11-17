Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Miami Dolphin Legend Jason Taylor Surprise Lucky Winner with $ 100,000 in Celebration of $ 1 Billion in Jackpots Awarded in 2021





In addition to $ 100,000 cash prize, Montoya also received a Live Like a Rock Star hotel package. The package includes a three-night stay for two in an exclusive suite in the Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, a Bora Bora Guitar Hotel Pool Cabin Experience and $ 1,500 in resort credit to be spent at award-winning integrated resort restaurants, the full-service Rock Spa & Salon, retail stores and other amenities.

In addition to the festivities, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood also surprised Jason taylor with a $ 100,000 donation to the Jason Taylor Foundation. “It’s unexpected but very much appreciated,” Taylor said. “Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has always been a partner of the Jason Taylor Foundation. When the going was tough during the pandemic, they not only escalated, but they gave more. They always find a way to support us and help us succeed. ” The Jason Taylor Foundation supports and creates programs that facilitate personal growth and empowerment. south florida children in need by focusing on improving health care, education and quality of life. As part of the celebration, all slots players who had their Seminole Wild Card correctly inserted at the time of the winner’s jackpot won. $ 100 in the free bonus game. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has awarded over 340,000 jackpots so far in 2021, which equates to almost one jackpot per minute. “We are proud to have awarded more than $ 1 billion in jackpots before the end of the year, “said Justin wyborn, Assistant General Manager of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “As the leading entertainment destination in South florida, we are constantly striving to provide guests with the ultimate experience, not only on the playground, but throughout the property. “ Editor’s Note:A digital media kit highlighting the event can be downloaded at: Share the file. SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

