Workers leave as Activision Blizzard rampages over report CEO knew about misconduct – Daily News

By Jason Schreier | Bloomberg

Activision Blizzard employees said they would go out Tuesday and press CEO Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he had known for years of allegations of sexual misconduct at one of America’s largest video game publishers and that he been accused of ill-treatment inflicted by several women.

We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick is replaced as CEO and will continue to uphold our initial request for third party review by a source chosen by employees, the ABK Workers Alliance said in a tweet.

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Tuesday detailing the rape allegations at one of Activisions’ studios and said Kotick had been made aware of the alleged incidents, which took place in 2016 and 2017, as well as a settlement to the amicable, and did not report them to the board. The newspaper cites interviews, company emails, regulatory requests and other internal documents that informed its reporting that Kotick was aware of employee misconduct in many areas of the company. He reports on settlements, including cases where Kotick himself is accused of ill-treatment.

Activisions shares have lost about a quarter of their value since a California government agency sued the company for sexual harassment and discrimination in July. U.S. securities regulators are investigating and subpoenaed Kotick, the Journal reported. The stock fell as much as 7% on Tuesday after the report, erasing earlier gains in intraday trading.

An Activision spokesperson told the Journal: Kotick would not have been made aware of every report of misconduct at every Activision Blizzard company, and he would not have been reasonably kept abreast of all personnel issues. . She said Activision sometimes fails to ensure that the behavior of all of our employees is in line with our values ​​and expectations.

The article also cited a statement from the board saying it had been briefed at all times on the state of regulatory matters.

In a public statement, Activision said the Wall Street Journals report presented an inaccurate and misleading view of the company and Kotick.

Cases of sexual misconduct brought to her attention have been addressed. Activision said the report ignored significant changes underway at the company, including a zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior. A company spokesperson said Activision supports the rights of workers to voice their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of reprisal.

Kotick has doubled down on its defense of the company’s actions to improve the workplace culture in recent months. In a video to employees on Tuesday morning, seen by Bloomberg, he said: “Anyone who doubts my belief in being the most welcoming and inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important this is to me. .

Activision’s board of directors said in a statement it remains confident in Koticks’ leadership and commitment to achieving the company’s inclusion goals.

The Journal reports that since news of the California trial broke this summer, Activision has received over 500 employee reports of harassment, sexual assault, bullying, pay gaps and other issues. Kotick was aware of, and at times even interfered with, these reports, according to the Journal. Dan Bunting, co-director of Call of Duty Treyarch studio, was accused of sexually harassing an employee in 2017. An internal investigation recommended he be fired, but Kotick intervened to keep him in place, reported the Newspaper.

Bunting left the company last week. Treyarch employees were told last week that Bunting was leaving but without an explanation, according to a person familiar with the events there. The remaining official, Mark Gordon, was visibly upset when the news broke, the person said.

The report also sheds light on the departure of Jennifer Oneal, Blizzard co-leader, who resigned earlier this month, just three months after taking a leadership role at the company alongside Mike Ybarra. In an email to an Activision attorney, Oneal said she lacked confidence in company executives to turn things around and was paid less than Ybarra. She also said she was sexually harassed earlier at Activision, the newspaper reports.