The problem with Clark Gable

Frankly, my dear, I don’t care, Rhett Butler snaps in the 1939 movie Blown away by the wind, a line that resonates throughout American cinema history and continues to give Academy voters a thrill to this day. How much Blown away by the wind mean for the contemporary public? Apparently not by much, with the film being temporarily withdrawn from HBO Max in 2020 due to its dated values ​​following the death of George Floyd and the emerging Black Lives Matter movement.

Clark Gable is the actor who delivered the undoubtedly iconic line of dialogue, a Hollywood superstar who, since his bewildering rise to fame in the mid-20th century, has faded into the industry’s forgotten past. . Just like the reassessed nature of Blown away by the wind, the actor too must be evaluated from a new perspective, far from his famous success and under a new light of analysis.

Often referred to as the King of Hollywood, the actor has appeared in over 60 feature films over a career that spanned 37 years. Beginning in the silent movie era of 1924-1926, Gable became one of the first men of Hollywood’s golden age, winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 1934 for It happened one night. As one of the most influential men in the business, Gable has appeared alongside Joan Crawford, Myrna Loy, Jean Harlow, and Lana Turner among many others.

A powerful Hollywood figure and popular sex symbol, Gable was an individual hopeful actors passed out before as producers pleaded for his participation. This gave the man extraordinary clout in the industry, with reports largely confirming that despite getting married five times, he frequently cheated on his partners and slept with his co-stars. It’s not even a personality the actor has even tried to hide, hitting and manipulating the majority of his female co-stars with whom he appears on screen.

Despite his behavior, he has never been caught and has never been held responsible for such sexism and despicable attitudes, his image remaining largely intact to this day and his wrongdoing reserved for mere speculation. The most significant of these stories came from Buzzfeed News in 2015, which suggested that Clark Gable raped co-star Loretta Young in 1935. As the extensive investigation reveals, it is alleged that Young became pregnant at the age of 23 with Gables’ child at the time. that the actor was married to another woman.

At one point of the night, Gable entered the Youngs compartment. Young never talked about the details of what happened to anyone, not his sisters, mother, husband or children, until decades later, Anne Helen Peterson says in the article. Hiding the pregnancy and birth for over a year, Young finally asked his stepdaughter Linda Lewis to explain the term rape: I did my best to make her understand. Explain.

Finally concluding her description, Loretta Young announced, This is what happened between me and Clark, providing a damning verdict on the famous actor’s legacy. While Clark Gable passed away in 1960 and Loretta Young passed away in 2000, it’s important to consider that while the aforementioned actor is known for his brilliant influence in Hollywood, he also remains a controversial totem pole of an industry for a long time. embarrassed by its deep roots. misogyny.

Although he may have been celebrated for films such as Gone with the wind, it happened one night and The marginalized, his legacy in the industry should be seen as a checkerboard, marred by archaic values ​​that eclipse his acting skills. Her power as one of the most influential stars in all of early Hollywood only exemplifies her shady demeanor, using her influence in the industry to push her way to fulfill her desires.

