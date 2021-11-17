Construction underway for 192 apartments on Stillwater Road







Developer Jason Evans is looking to provide the community of Kalispell with one of their most desirable homes today. Evans spearheads Stillwater Crossing, a market-priced housing complex located at 430 Stillwater Road. The development will consist of 192 apartments, half of which are one bedroom and the other half are two bedrooms. It was great to work with the Town of Kalispell and I am delighted to be part of building good quality apartments in such a great place to live, work and play, said Evans, a resident of Whitefish. Evans’ development company, JCE Development, is working on the project with the WGM group of Kalispell and TW Clark Construction of Spokane. Construction began in June and is expected to last a total of 18-20 months. The one bedroom units at Stillwater Crossings will be 638 square feet and the two bedrooms will be 1,024 square feet. Each building will have three floors: two with 36 units each and five with 24 units each. Units will include balconies or patios, as well as washers and dryers in each unit, and will accept pets. Also included are 106 garages with 8-foot-high doors, so you can park a truck / SUV with skis on it, Evans said. Stillwater Crossing will also offer a pavilion with a training area, playground, outdoor hot tub and parks. Evans has future plans to develop the 20 acre parcel west of the Stillwater Crossing property, as well as the commercial lot at the corner of Stillwater Road and Four Mile Drive. He expects apartment buildings to be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2022. However, he said, the project faces challenges from the rising cost of building materials and the demand for labor and subcontractors due to the construction boom. . Evans, who has worked in the multi-family construction industry for 15 years, said he always wanted to build much-needed apartments in the Kalispell area. Journalist Bret Anne Serbin can be reached at 406-758-4459 or [email protected]

