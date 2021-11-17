Michael Keaton and FYC ‘Dopesick’ make hot ticket to Hollywood

It seemed the most popular ticket to Los Angeles on Monday night was Hulu’s FYC event for “Dopesick,” where a large crowd in Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to an early screening of the limited series finale before it debuted on Hulu at midnight on November 17th.

Created, co-written and co-directed by Emmy winner Danny Strong and adapted from Beth Macy’s book “Dopesick: Doctors, Dealers, and the Drug Company that Addicted America”, the series offers an in-depth look at opioids underway in the United States. crisis. Blending multiple timelines and featuring both fictional and composite characters, the show aims to offer as comprehensive an overview as possible of the drug addiction epidemic, from the devastation OxyContin has wrought on rural communities, to Virginia prosecutors mounting a case against Purdue Pharma, and the behind-the-scenes machinations of the pharmaceutical company to make as much money as possible by masking the dangers of the drug in order to push more products.

Michael Keaton plays a small town doctor who falls into the addiction cycle himself and is the oldest statesman in the cast which also includes Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson and Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

The final was warmly received by the participants and the panel that followed, featuring Strong, Keaton, Sarsgaard, Hoogenakker and Poulter, was often interrupted by applause from the crowd. It is possible that the crowd was so engaged due to the degree to which many of the panelists felt deeply connected to “Dopesick”.

“I’m generalizing, but there are some things that are part of the common thread for a lot of people who become addicted, and one of them was to be still charming, with great personalities,” Keaton, who has lost one. nephew in 2016 to overdose, says. “It was a bit consistent. Also a huge ability to lie. Unbelievable. And I witnessed it firsthand.

Sarsgaard also has a parent struggling with drug addiction and found himself drawn to the project and to an episode of a previous documentary series, “America Divided,” in which he traveled to an area with severe opioid problem and learned so much. as he could on the subject.

“It was invaluable as a person who experienced this personally, to see dealers, users, other families, a prison full of 120 young women aged 19 to 25, to talk to the experts. These two scientists from Princeton, they were talking about the declining life expectancy in the United States among white Americans, ”he said.“ And so when I heard about this project and the way it was being carried out , I thought, maybe for other people going through this, because I imagine in this room most of you know someone who has been through this, it’s not at all unusual. Maybe this show can bring the same relief that I felt while making this documentary.

The panel also allowed Strong to enter into his process of weaving the multiple narrative lines together across space and time.

“I was originally approached to write the record as a movie. And while I was researching you stumble upon this Purdue Pharma rabbit hole where you can’t believe what they’ve done. And the more I researched, I thought, well, I can’t do this in two hours. They have committed too many crimes! There is too much crime here, ”Strong said.

“So I thought, what if I did a limited series and every episode was structured around crime and investigation, and from there you could break down into these different stories with the victims, the criminals coming in. actually with the crime, the investigators following them. Unfortunately, for me, these didn’t take place in the same year. They took place in different years. So what do I do? well, if i was linear, then peter and john would have appeared in episode 7, but i wanted to tell the crime story. that’s when i was like, okay i’m gonna just going in and out of time. I felt like this might end up being a puzzle in its own way and create its own dramatic tension. “

As for how to keep hope for the future, with regard to the opioid crisis and beyond, Keaton had even more wisdom to share.

“Before, there was an expression of, ‘Don’t trust anyone over 30. I would say, maybe you can get it up to 47 or 48, but fuck everyone. It’s about the young people now, man, it’s about them with the power and they have the power and they should use the power, ”he said. And those tired old people [pregnant pause] people in DC, they’re tired, they’re old, and they’re corrupt, and it doesn’t work. And young people can move the business forward, much faster than the rest of us and they should take advantage of it and do it in every way.

