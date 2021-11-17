Entertainment
Casa Bonita partners with acclaimed Denver chef and restaurateur Dana Rodriguez – CBS Denver
LAKEWOOD, Colorado (CBS4) It was first of all a surprise when Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of Casa Bonita-loving South Park, put their money where their lively mouths ate when they were kids and bought the place. Now they have another surprise; they teamed up with chef named Dana Rodriguez for the James Beard Award for being the executive chef.
First there was a surprise phone call. Rodriguez says she usually doesn’t answer the numbers she recognizes, but she did.
READ MORE: Kruger Rock Fire plane crash site found, pilot killed, sheriff officials say
What is it like? Matt and Trey from South Park are doing this and can I cook? Rodriguez said.
Then there was a tasting, which they apparently enjoyed.
And they say, Dana, I think you can be our culinary partner, and I say, let me think about it, yeah, said Rodriguez. She said it took her two seconds to answer.
Rodriguez runs both Work & Class and Super Mega Bien and will soon be opening a new venue called Cantina Loca.
Casa Bonita has been closed for a year and a half now. Rodriguez says some staff are still paid so doesn’t view staffing as difficult.
The circle has really come full circle for Rodriguez who arrived from Chihuahua, Mexico in 1998. She was staying with her cousin and needed a job.
I say, let’s go and apply to a Mexican restaurant, and she says, Casa Bonita is a great Mexican restaurant. I walked in and, (they said) You’re not qualified to work here, ma’am. ‘
After Stone and Parkers called, she thought of a different kind of response.
My reaction was like, Ooh maybe it’s funny because I’m applying, they’re not hiring me. Now I can say no.
Rodriquez got a job as a dishwasher on Larimer Street and later moved to play a prominent role in well-known downtown restaurants before opening his own.
READ MORE: Residents and visitors to Estes Park watch the Kruger Rock fire with ominous looks
While Casa Bonita has been iconic in Colorado, it was largely for the atmosphere and a bit for the sopapillas. Not so much for other foods.
As a televised dinner describes Debra Stith’s dinner outside the restaurant on Monday. Some things will definitely change.
So we were going to build the kitchen in a better way that we could keep moving faster and put in a lot of food at a time, but it’s fresh food.
The canned orange-yellow cheese came out.
You are going to have the best enchiladas. The best things for kids and adults. I mean fresh rice, fresh beans.
Sopapillas will remain a staple food, however.
The restaurant is being redesigned and reworked.
I look at the kitchen, first of all it’s a huge kitchen that I’ve never worked with big kitchens like this before It’s good because when you build something from scratch you can build it your way.
The idea is to keep a lot of things.
All the entertainment will still be there. This is not a new South Park playground. This is Casa Bonita. They own it, but they wanted to improve it.
The phrase they came up with is: improve everything but don’t change anything.
NO MORE NEWS: Aurora to improve policing and public safety after investigation of police and fire service practices
They hope to reopen in late summer or early fall 2022.
Sources
2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/16/casa-bonita-dana-rodriguez-chef/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]