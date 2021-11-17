Casa Bonita partners with acclaimed Denver chef and restaurateur Dana Rodriguez – CBS Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (CBS4) It was first of all a surprise when Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of Casa Bonita-loving South Park, put their money where their lively mouths ate when they were kids and bought the place. Now they have another surprise; they teamed up with chef named Dana Rodriguez for the James Beard Award for being the executive chef.

First there was a surprise phone call. Rodriguez says she usually doesn’t answer the numbers she recognizes, but she did.

What is it like? Matt and Trey from South Park are doing this and can I cook? Rodriguez said.

Then there was a tasting, which they apparently enjoyed.

And they say, Dana, I think you can be our culinary partner, and I say, let me think about it, yeah, said Rodriguez. She said it took her two seconds to answer.

Rodriguez runs both Work & Class and Super Mega Bien and will soon be opening a new venue called Cantina Loca.

Casa Bonita has been closed for a year and a half now. Rodriguez says some staff are still paid so doesn’t view staffing as difficult.

The circle has really come full circle for Rodriguez who arrived from Chihuahua, Mexico in 1998. She was staying with her cousin and needed a job.

I say, let’s go and apply to a Mexican restaurant, and she says, Casa Bonita is a great Mexican restaurant. I walked in and, (they said) You’re not qualified to work here, ma’am. ‘

After Stone and Parkers called, she thought of a different kind of response.

My reaction was like, Ooh maybe it’s funny because I’m applying, they’re not hiring me. Now I can say no.

Rodriquez got a job as a dishwasher on Larimer Street and later moved to play a prominent role in well-known downtown restaurants before opening his own.

While Casa Bonita has been iconic in Colorado, it was largely for the atmosphere and a bit for the sopapillas. Not so much for other foods.

As a televised dinner describes Debra Stith’s dinner outside the restaurant on Monday. Some things will definitely change.

So we were going to build the kitchen in a better way that we could keep moving faster and put in a lot of food at a time, but it’s fresh food.

The canned orange-yellow cheese came out.

You are going to have the best enchiladas. The best things for kids and adults. I mean fresh rice, fresh beans.

Sopapillas will remain a staple food, however.

The restaurant is being redesigned and reworked.

I look at the kitchen, first of all it’s a huge kitchen that I’ve never worked with big kitchens like this before It’s good because when you build something from scratch you can build it your way.

The idea is to keep a lot of things.

All the entertainment will still be there. This is not a new South Park playground. This is Casa Bonita. They own it, but they wanted to improve it.

The phrase they came up with is: improve everything but don’t change anything.

They hope to reopen in late summer or early fall 2022.