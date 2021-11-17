James Gandolfini backed up soprano actor blinded by nude scene





After a Sopranos actor found out he would have to strip down for a scene, James Gandolfini was quick to express his support and change the scene.

The late James Gandolfini expressed his support for a soprano actor who was taken aback by a nude scene. The Sopranos remains one of the most iconic and best-commented series of all time, thanks in large part to Gandolfini’s memorable performance in the lead role. The series follows New Jersey Mafia boss Tony Soprano as he balances his personal and professional issues and seeks psychiatric advice. The show premiered in 1999 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2007. The Sopranos is renowned for its shocking violence and sudden deaths. Though beloved for its six seasons, the infamous series finale continues to divide critics and fans alike. Although the series has been out of air for almost 15 years, public interest in the series remains high, and a prequel film, The many saints of Newark, was released earlier this fall. In addition, an oral history from the series titled I woke up this morning was released earlier this year. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: What Happened Between The Creator Of The Sopranos And James Gandolfini New article from Initiated (via Woke Up This Morning) revealed that Gandolfini had helped another actor who was taken by surprise after finding out he would have a nude scene. Peter Riegert, who starred in seasons three and four as Ronald Zellman, explains that he showed up at the table for a particular episode in Season 4 and discovered that a scene involved Tony removing the Zellman’s pants and underwear before beating him with a belt. . According to Riegert, Gandolfini immediately recognized that Riegert was uncomfortable and convinced creator David Chase to take the stage. Check out Riegert’s full commentary below: “I introduce myself to [table] read and find out what I was going to do. The scene was Tony beating me with a belt, but in the scene description it says he takes off my underwear. I was going to be naked. As far as I’m concerned, I would have liked to have had an opinion on this. I didn’t know if I was gonna get fired or not, but Jimmy [Gandolfini] said to me, “Whatever you decide to do, I promise you that I will support you.” The scene in question was eventually altered, albeit reluctantly on Chase’s part, so Riegert was able to keep his underwear on while Tony beat him. In the end, the essence of the scene was preserved, Riegert says, because after discovering that the propeller belt was made of polystyrene, Riegert asked Gandolfini to “walk away,” which meant that Zellman was always humbled when all was said and done. Riegert congratulates Gandolfini for admitting he was worried about the scene, saying: “The thing is, at this reading table, I didn’t realize that Jim recognized, on my face, that there was a struggling actor. And he did, so it was my choice. “ As the leader of the series, Gandolfini held a significant amount of power over The Sopranos. As Riegert’s story attests, he wasn’t afraid to use it to make sure the actors were comfortable on set. Discovering an upcoming nude scene through a cast table doesn’t seem like an ideal situation, and it is a testament to Gandolfini’s professional attitude and sensitivity that he so quickly recognized the need to intervene. The Sopranos is currently available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. More: The Sopranos: Why James Gandolfini Left His Tony Audition Source: Initiated (Going through I woke up this morning) Marvel just escalated Hawkeye’s biggest criticism

