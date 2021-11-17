An Evening of the Golden Age with “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood” KC STUDIO

From left to right: tenor Limmie Pulliam, soprano Talise Trevigne, mezzo-soprano Ginger Costa-Jackson, baritone Edward Parks toast during the encore of “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood”, performing “Libiamo ne ‘lieti calici” by “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi. Credit: Don Ipock.

More than any other art form, when you consider bombastic productions and raw emotion, movies and opera immediately spring to mind. And if, like me, you’ve spent a lot of time over the past year watching movies in your pajamas, then Kansas Citys’ Lyric Opera, the sleek Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood production was a welcome contrast to the numbing similarity of the streaming entertainment.

The majestic Grand opera’s display and overflowing emotions have often found their way into film productions, creating subtle (and not-so-subtle) commentaries on the characters’ inner lives or providing a dramatic backdrop for crucial scenes. While the importance of choice may be lost on the average viewer, the emotional impact remains.

Kansas City’s Lyric Opera celebrated these connections for their return to the stage at the Muriel Kauffman Theater with a concert of popular pieces from the golden years of opera, an exemplary display of creativity under constraints in intelligent production, thoughtful choices in amidst the impressive performances of the soloists.

The 90-minute concert reproduced the standard length of a feature film in a fast-paced ensemble of tunes, primarily centered around love in its many facets. Crystal Manich ran the production and made excellent use of the minimal elements, just a few seats, a table with a vase of roses and a lounge chair (because what could be more luxurious than a lounge chair?). Impeccable lighting design, towering pillars and a sparkling chandelier add to the elegance.

When the curtain rose, we had the added pleasure (and visual interest) of having the Kansas City Symphony on stage, rather than in the bowels of the orchestra pit. Conductor David Charles Abell, a frequent collaborator of Lyric, skillfully conducted the symphony with tense and contained gestures, perhaps honed by years of communication in tight spaces. He was also the master of ceremonies for the shows.

The concert included 14 works, many standards from the recital repertoire and famous on the opera stages, and all of them put to good use in the film. For those new to a lyrical performance, there were nonetheless melodies and musical moments that transcend the stage in popular culture.

The orchestra opened with the dramatic theme of the 20e Century Fox, the spotlight flickering on the stage, before launching into Giuseppe Verdis’ opening on La Forza del Destino.

Baritone Edward Parks gave a charismatic interpretation of Gioachino Rossinis Largo al factotum (you know, Le Figaro, Figaro, Figaro one). At first, he turned to the audience with an inviting smile, showing warmth and charm. Not only was he happy to be there, but he was happy that we were there too. This welcoming vein of conviviality has run through the concert to the point of resembling a deliberate staging.

Edward Parks, baritone, performs with the Kansas City Symphony, conducted by David Charles Abell. Credit: Don Ipock.

In contrast, Limmie Pulliam gave a devastating performance of Ruggaro Leoncavallos Pagliacci’s Vesti la giubba, describing the toxicity of the show must continue on the mentality. This piece was particularly poignant, a metaphor for what many artists have felt throughout the pandemic: vulnerable, neglected, rejected in the face of financial and emotional precariousness, but supposed to alleviate other stressors.

Tenor Limmie Pulliam performs “Vesti la giubba” from “Pagliacci” by Ruggaro Leoncavallo. Credit: Don Ipock.

The production tempered this heavy track (in a mostly light show) with the comedic version of a 1967 commercial for Rice Krispies cereal, somehow even better sung in its ridiculousness. But this could not completely erase the observation that the pre-pandemic crises facing the arts, and in particular opera, have not been resolved or absolved with the return to the stage.

There was a great acting performance during La Habanera, by Georges Bizets Carmen, with the sparkling mezzo-soprano Ginger Costa-Jackson. She performed with flirtatious aggressiveness, the men on stage as foil and chorus, in a cute, well-interpreted scene.

Ginger Costa-Jackson, mezzo-soprano, performs “My heart opens your voice” from Camille Saint-Sans’ “Samson et Delila.” Abell conducts. Credit: Don Ipock.

Soprano Talise Trevigne was believed to have joined operatic opera for The Gershwins Porgy & Bess during the opera season that never was, but this performance was a real introduction for local audiences, with Semper libera de Verdis La Traviata. Her voice had a wonderful ease, rising straight to the heart, and she made a sincere connection with the audience, both on this and on her performance of Ebben? Ne andr lontana from La Wally.

The men and women have teamed up for famous duets, with the men performing Au fond du temple saint by Bizet and the women in Sous le dme pais by Lo Delibes Lakm. At the end of the last few sequences of the women’s play, around the audience you could hear people sighing in response to the beauty of the performance.

Throughout, the musical performance was high, the set design and lighting equally thoughtful, with effective changes between pieces allowing for a relatively straightforward approach to maintaining the element of grand opera. There were also nice touches of continuity in the production, like when one singer dropped a rose before leaving and the next picked it up.

We only had the four singers on stage for Carmen’s Toreador song, with Parks, and for the evening encore, La Traviata’s drinking song. In this particularly jovial piece, the actors gathered, champagne in hand, to celebrate the fruitful collaboration.

Before the encore, however, came a pair of Giacomo Puccini gut-punch arias.

Trevigne performed the ultimate work of faithful expectation: Un bel di, vedremo by Madama Butterfly. The work conveyed a mixture of hope and anguish, Papillon watching the approaching dawn, confirmed in her love which seems all the more relevant today. This contextualization is what keeps us coming back to these pieces, adding layer after layer to our individual emotional responses. I will never hear that tune again without mentioning this performance, as we hopefully approach the end of the pandemic, but in a future and circumstances we cannot foresee.

Soprano Talise Trevigne, with Abell conducting the Kansas City Symphony. Credit: Don Ipock.

Of course, no preview of the opera could be complete without the most recognizable work of its genre: Nessun dorma by Turandot. In a starry setting, Pulliam gave his all, accelerating powerful jumps. The piece is almost a caricature of itself, heard in so many settings, but rarely fails to captivate, especially in a performance as lush as this.

The orchestra gave an outstanding performance, supporting the singers and showcasing individual talent, including many defining moments for the harp.

Perhaps most impressive aspect, however, is how this production demonstrates the creativity and resilience of the art form. In most cases, many decisions regarding production, casting, presentation were made months ago, when many of the company’s challenges were still uncertain and live performance uncertain. It was an admirable concert, regardless of its design situation, and the successful presentation undoubtedly spawned a few more opera fans.

Reviewed November 13, 2021. For more information on Lyric Opera of Kansas City, visit kcopera.org.