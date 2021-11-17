Frida Kahlos Diego and I are selling our self-portrait for $ 34.9 million





A self-portrait of Frida Kahlo, an artist known for her raw emotional intensity, sold for $ 34.9 million at Sothebys on Tuesday night, setting an auction benchmark for an artist’s most expensive work of art Latin American. Completed five years before his death in 1954, the oil painting Diego and I is one of Kahlos’ last self-portraits and an example of the unsettling intimacy that drew collectors to his paintings. The work offers a window into his eventful marriage to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, who is depicted in it just above the artist’s teary eyes. By setting a new record for a Latin American artist at auction, Kahlo surpassed the benchmark set by Rivera in 2018, when one of his paintings sold at auction for $ 9.76 million or the equivalent of 10 , $ 75 million today, which is inflation. A Sothebys spokesperson identified the buyer of the paintings as Eduardo F. Costantini, the founder of a museum in Buenos Aires. The work was purchased for his private collection. The spokesperson refused to reveal the identity of the seller.

The winning auction of $ 34.9 million after fees was taken by Anna Di Stasi, Latin American Art Director at Sothebys. A big sale had been secured even before the start of the auction because Sothebys had accepted both a guarantee and an irrevocable offer, that is to say that a third party had already made an offer that it could not withdraw. Referring to Diego and I, Adriana Zavala, who curated a 2015 Kahlo exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden, said: This is a significant late work from a time when her physical suffering had intensified. and his painting has become erratic. Ms Zavala added, she looks less polite and composed. Kahlo, who was born in 1907 in Mexico City, began painting in 1926 as she was recovering from a bus accident that had left her with chronic pain. She has developed a rich iconography touching on the realms of life and death, mixing violence and vulnerability in a way that has often shocked viewers by pushing gender norms. She died at the age of 47. It’s a museum-quality piece, said Brooke Lampley, president of Sothebys and global head of global art sales, of Diego and me. She added that cultural institutions have expressed interest in the artwork but demand from private collectors has been high. Frida is now on the wish list of collectors who collect the great masterpieces of modern art. The last time Diego and I were sold at Sothebys was in 1990, when it became the first work by a Latin American artist to sell for over a million dollars. The value of Kahlos’ paintings has increased dramatically since the 1980s, when one of his portraits sold for $ 85,000. Some art historians attribute the rise in prices to the increasingly limited availability of his paintings.

Frida is emerging as one of the world’s most popular artists, said Gregorio Luke, former director of the California Museum of Latin American Art. He explained that Mexican laws prevent most sales of prominent 19th and 20th century artists, like Kahlo, within the country. The prize is therefore the result of massive pent-up interest in the artist and very little inventory, he said. There are probably less than 20 to 30 paintings of her on the market. Some admirers watching the auction saw Kahlos’ ability to surpass her husband’s record as a sign of the times. Often with married artist couples, it is the woman who is forgotten, explained Jorge Daniel Veneciano, chief curator at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. In terms of gender policy, this is a good thing, Mr Veneciano said. Now, you could say that Diego Rivera is Frida Kahlo’s husband because she surpasses him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/arts/design/frida-kahlo-painting-diego-y-yo-auction.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos