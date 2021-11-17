Entertainment
Bear sitting in tree inspires Hollywood screenwriter to write fictional news story
Fictional bear parodies a local email sensation: First of all, let us assure you that Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer is doing well. He hasn’t suffered any attacks from wildlife in recent days, and if he’s been hospitalized for any reason, we don’t know.
What we can to confirm is that Sommers Scott’s son, a Hollywood screenwriter, wasted no time over the weekend, with news of a visiting bear spending most of a day in a large tree at- above Petalumas, a charming neighborhood in Raymond Heights. Inspired by the story of the bear, and clearly still a little proud after his father’s 90th birthday was honored by the official Skip Sommer Day statement in Petaluma, Scott prepared a little fictional news item (fictitious = not true), with the Title in capital letters, LOCAL HISTORIAN MAULÉ IN THE BEAR ATTACK.
We repeat: it is not true. Anybody was mutilated. Skip Sommer is fine.
But the naturally proud daddy made sending the piece to a lot of people on his mailing list, and there was a lot of contagious fun among everyone who knew Skip Sommer, his sense of humor, and his writing and speaking style.
Yowza.
With that laborious but legally sound explanation in place, here is, courtesy of Scotts, a slightly edited version of the parody piece, which we once have again the state is entirely and completely fictitious.
FLASH UPDATE
The local historical quirk and recent reveler Skip Sommer were admitted to a local hospital in Petaluma today with tooth and bear claw injuries, authorities said were linked to an attempt to get closer and possibly to befriend a wild bear that had taken up residence in a tree on the corner of I and 7 streets.
“I was just trying to help the cops with this one. They are frontline workers, as you know, and need all the help we can give them in these tough times. thought I should help them with the bear, the way one would with any other criminal intruder. Yowza. “
When police reinforcements arrived, they found Sommer in the tree with the bear.
“It’s important with bears that they see you on an equal footing. It’s a matter of respect,” Sommer insisted. “Also, the selfie was not working when I tried it on the street.”
The bear responded by trying to kill Mr. Sommer, who only survived because the branch he was sitting on broke from the tree.
“It’s a shame for that tree, it was a very beautiful tree. We are losing so many trees to storms and bears and people trying to take selfies in trees with bears,” he said. -he declares.
The injuries Sommer received from the bear and the tree are described as superficial, and he should recover in time to file his next column before it goes into print next Thursday. Sommer says he’s learned his lesson and won’t be climbing trees in the future to visit bears.
“I leave that to the children,” he said, “who are the only ones who should be doing this sort of thing.”
