A Santa Cruz Super Food, Superhero Approved: Wonder Woman Approves Goodles’ New Mac & Cheese

A new Santa Cruz-based company has teamed up with Wonder Woman to tackle the boxed mac and cheese status quo.

Tuesday, Goodles: Noodles, Gooder launched a brand new boxed mac and cheese product on its website , featuring an exclusive noodle recipe that is packed with nutrients and protein, but tastes like the noodles that many people grew up eating. The founding team is led by Jen Zeszut, CEO and Santa Cruz resident, and includes Annies Homegrown co-founder and former president Deb Luster, former Kraft Macaroni & Cheese executive Paul Earle and award-winning actor Gal Gadot , who played the role of Wonder Woman in the DC Comics film franchise.

Goodles is currently only available online. The company intends to make it available in grocery stores in the first half of next year, although it is still finalizing things with retailers, said Deb Luster, Chief Impact Officer at Goodles. This is because they wanted to launch the product online first to see how it resonates with consumers and to deal with all aspects of the product that need to be adjusted.

Zeszut laughs when asked how her partnership with Gadot came about and says she thinks about it every day. She met Gadot a few years ago and knew she was a food lover, but only later found out how much she loved macaroni and cheese.

She tells this amazing story that she grew up in Israel and had an aunt and uncle who lived in the United States. When they came to visit him once a year, all the children in Israel would make their requests. They would like this doll or a toy or something from America. All Gal asked for each year was a giant bag of boxed mac and cheese.

Zeszut and Gadot also bonded through a passion for nutrition and as busy, active moms looking for an easy, nutritious meal the whole family could enjoy. It’s a tiny little noodle made better, says Zeszut. But we really think it’s a great idea, and it can be transformative. We love this idea of ​​the little things in the world that can actually have big impacts.

Goodles claims to be plant-based, but it’s neither gluten-free nor vegan. Rather, Goodles’ pasta has been redesigned to include 15 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 21 plant-derived nutrients like chickpeas, kale, pumpkin, and maitake mushrooms in each serving. The company also uses prebiotic flour to support gut health and real cheese.

Lily Belli on food Lily has you covered on all things Santa Cruz County food

Goodles is the first mac and cheese to receive the Purity Award of the Clean Label project , certification granted to products that omit chemicals of concern such as heavy metals, plasticizers and pesticide residues.

Goodles offers four varieties: Cheddy Mac, a classic creamy mac and cheese; Shella Good, with aged white cheddar and shells; Twist My Parm, a spiral noodle with Asiago and Parmesan; and Mover & Shaker, a cheese and pepperMac inspired. All are priced at $ 3.50 per box.

And it tastes really good. The noodles have the right chewiness and the right texture. The cheese tastes like the real cheese it is made from, and the two combine to create pasta that is probably more delicious than what you remember eating as a kid, with no unnecessary additives or colorings. You don’t have to add a layer of imagination to your experience, as adults often do to fool themselves that the healthy foods they eat are tasty. Goodles is in fact.

Even with the help of a highly skilled research and development team, it took us over 1,000 versions to be successful, Zeszut explains. Because it’s not just a flavor, it’s a taste. It’s the way it cooks, the way the cheese binds to the noodles.

Getting it right was extraordinarily difficult and apparently that’s why no one has done it before, because it’s difficult. But we were really, really happy with how it turned out. And the response has been nothing short of amazing. We were so excited to finally be able to go live and let the world have a taste.

Goodles’ head office is located off River Street, in the restaurant space that was previously Oasis. As soon as the company receives the green light from the city, it plans to open its doors and offer samples of its products in-house. Before that happens, Zeszut says the nearby River Caf will be offering prepared Goodles for sale.

The brand is very weird, and it’s fun, and it’s free. It’s colorful and mischievous. And that’s all Santa Cruz is, so it’s the perfect place to have our headquarters for the Goodle brand, Zeszut says.

My wishes come true to be able to do this job in Santa Cruz, with an amazing team around me in such a fun place, Zeszut says. It’s going to be fun to share it with the world. I’m a big sharer, so having to keep things a secret is horrible for me. I can’t wait for people to taste it and try to tell us what they think.

The goodles are available on goodles.com .