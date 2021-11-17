Entertainment
A Santa Cruz Super Food, Superhero Approved: Wonder Woman Approves Goodles’ New Mac & Cheese
A new Santa Cruz-based company has teamed up with Wonder Woman to tackle the boxed mac and cheese status quo.
Tuesday, Goodles: Noodles, Gooder launched a brand new boxed mac and cheese product on its website, featuring an exclusive noodle recipe that is packed with nutrients and protein, but tastes like the noodles that many people grew up eating. The founding team is led by Jen Zeszut, CEO and Santa Cruz resident, and includes Annies Homegrown co-founder and former president Deb Luster, former Kraft Macaroni & Cheese executive Paul Earle and award-winning actor Gal Gadot , who played the role of Wonder Woman in the DC Comics film franchise.
Goodles is currently only available online. The company intends to make it available in grocery stores in the first half of next year, although it is still finalizing things with retailers, said Deb Luster, Chief Impact Officer at Goodles. This is because they wanted to launch the product online first to see how it resonates with consumers and to deal with all aspects of the product that need to be adjusted.
Zeszut laughs when asked how her partnership with Gadot came about and says she thinks about it every day. She met Gadot a few years ago and knew she was a food lover, but only later found out how much she loved macaroni and cheese.
She tells this amazing story that she grew up in Israel and had an aunt and uncle who lived in the United States. When they came to visit him once a year, all the children in Israel would make their requests. They would like this doll or a toy or something from America. All Gal asked for each year was a giant bag of boxed mac and cheese.
Zeszut and Gadot also bonded through a passion for nutrition and as busy, active moms looking for an easy, nutritious meal the whole family could enjoy. It’s a tiny little noodle made better, says Zeszut. But we really think it’s a great idea, and it can be transformative. We love this idea of the little things in the world that can actually have big impacts.
Goodles claims to be plant-based, but it’s neither gluten-free nor vegan. Rather, Goodles’ pasta has been redesigned to include 15 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 21 plant-derived nutrients like chickpeas, kale, pumpkin, and maitake mushrooms in each serving. The company also uses prebiotic flour to support gut health and real cheese.
Lily Belli on food
Lily has you covered on all things Santa Cruz County food
Goodles is the first mac and cheese to receive the Purity Award of the Clean Label project, certification granted to products that omit chemicals of concern such as heavy metals, plasticizers and pesticide residues.
Goodles offers four varieties: Cheddy Mac, a classic creamy mac and cheese; Shella Good, with aged white cheddar and shells; Twist My Parm, a spiral noodle with Asiago and Parmesan; and Mover & Shaker, a cheese and pepperMac inspired. All are priced at $ 3.50 per box.
And it tastes really good. The noodles have the right chewiness and the right texture. The cheese tastes like the real cheese it is made from, and the two combine to create pasta that is probably more delicious than what you remember eating as a kid, with no unnecessary additives or colorings. You don’t have to add a layer of imagination to your experience, as adults often do to fool themselves that the healthy foods they eat are tasty. Goodles is in fact.
Even with the help of a highly skilled research and development team, it took us over 1,000 versions to be successful, Zeszut explains. Because it’s not just a flavor, it’s a taste. It’s the way it cooks, the way the cheese binds to the noodles.
Getting it right was extraordinarily difficult and apparently that’s why no one has done it before, because it’s difficult. But we were really, really happy with how it turned out. And the response has been nothing short of amazing. We were so excited to finally be able to go live and let the world have a taste.
Goodles’ head office is located off River Street, in the restaurant space that was previously Oasis. As soon as the company receives the green light from the city, it plans to open its doors and offer samples of its products in-house. Before that happens, Zeszut says the nearby River Caf will be offering prepared Goodles for sale.
The brand is very weird, and it’s fun, and it’s free. It’s colorful and mischievous. And that’s all Santa Cruz is, so it’s the perfect place to have our headquarters for the Goodle brand, Zeszut says.
My wishes come true to be able to do this job in Santa Cruz, with an amazing team around me in such a fun place, Zeszut says. It’s going to be fun to share it with the world. I’m a big sharer, so having to keep things a secret is horrible for me. I can’t wait for people to taste it and try to tell us what they think.
The goodles are available on goodles.com.
Sources
2/ https://lookout.co/santacruz/food-drink/story/2021-11-16/santa-cruz-goodles-new-mac-cheese-wonder-woman-gal-gadot
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]