LeVar Burton to host Trivial Pursuit Game Show – The Hollywood Reporter





LeVar Burton may not be the next host of Danger!, but his love for quizzes got him another gig: Trivial Pursuit. The Star Trek and Rainbow reading favorite will host a new one Trivial Pursuit Game show produced by game maker Hasbro and Entertainment One. A network is not yet attached. Burton’s involvement, however, should make the series easy to sell. “LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades. Roots To Rainbow reading To Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity coupled with his ability to connect with audiences around the world make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to homes in new and exciting ways, ”Tara said. Long, president of global unscripted television at eOne. Burton will produce the series through its LeVar Burton Entertainment banner. Hasbro, which owns the rights to the iconic board game, will produce the series. Long and Geno McDermott of EOne as well as Sangita Patel of LBE will also be credited as executive producers. “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the world of video games. I am delighted to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to market this beloved game as a premium TV show, ”said Burton. Burton was among those who threw their hats in the ring to replace the late and great Alex Trebek as host of Sony TV’s syndicated trivia show Danger!. He was a guest host July 26-30 after an online petition drew a quarter of a million supporters, but he was not selected to be the new full-time host. The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik should be named Danger!the permanent host of after former showrunner Mike Richards previously selected for the role and stepped down following a backlash. Trivial Pursuit is available in over 26 countries in 17 languages. Over 100 million copies of the game have been sold worldwide since its inception in 1979. Several TV adaptations predated the Burton hosted edition, including one in the early 1990s that was hosted by Wink Martindale and a syndicated version. which aired in 2008-09 and was hosted by Christopher Knight. The Trivial Pursuit The game show is the latest TV take on Hasbro’s extensive collection of brands. The company is also working on Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, among other series.

