Owner of Schubas Tavern, Lincoln Hall and the music label Audiotree accused of secretly recording nanny and her friend





The co-founder of the music label Audiotree and owner of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall has been charged in criminal proceedings and in a civil lawsuit with installing hidden cameras to record his nanny and friend. The lawsuit alleges that Michael Johnston, 38, and his wife Kelly Johnston filmed the nanny and her friend while they were undressing or bathing. One of the cameras was hidden in a photo frame aimed at a bathtub that the two were encouraged to use, according to the lawsuit. Michael Johnston faces a separate felony charge for unauthorized video recording. His wife has not been charged. Johnston co-founded Audiotree and bought Schubas and Lincoln Hall in 2015 with his father William Johnston, a wealthy investor from Michigan. Michael Johnston was fired Nov. 12 as chairman and CEO of Schubas Tavern, Lincoln Hall, Audiotree and Tied House, according to a joint statement. Days earlier, on November 9, Johnston was arrested in Lake View and released the next morning, according to police records. A judge ordered him not to have contact with witnesses, according to the Cook County Lawyers Office. He is due to appear in court again on Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, the Johnston’s placed motion-activated cameras in private areas around the house to record the women without their consent. The nanny found the hidden cameras in February 2020 after noticing one of them in a photo frame pointed at a bathtub. The video shows Michael Johnston moving a camera to record a jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom, the lawsuit says. Johnston can be seen standing in the tub and watching the video on a cell phone to make sure it was positioned correctly, according to the lawsuit. Before leaving town, Kelly Johnston encouraged the girls to use this tub while they looked after the couple’s two children, according to the lawsuit. We believe it is important to draw attention to the damage that can occur when a person’s privacy is violated, the long-term effects and the trauma suffered by victims, said Gail Eisenberg, lawyer for the victims. two women, who were roommates at the time and recently graduated from DePaul University. She said the cameras were not normal nanny cameras, which were already in areas of the house, but were placed in private areas like the bathroom. The lawsuit recounts an alleged incident, two weeks after the woman was hired as a nanny in 2019. The wife told her to organize a box in their bedroom closet that contained sex toys, which made the woman extremely uncomfortable, according to the lawsuit. In an email, Johnstons attorney Damon Cheronis said Mr Johnston takes the allegations seriously and will continue to follow the proper legal process. The lawsuit against him and his wife claims more than $ 75,000 in damages. Michael Johnstons’ mother Ronda Stryker inherited medical equipment company Stryker Corp from his parents. value $ 7.2 billion, according to Forbes. In 2011, she and her husband given over $ 100 million to establish the Homer Stryker School of Medicine at Western Michigan University. Michael Johnston is on the plank from her mother’s charity, the Stryker Johnston Foundation.

