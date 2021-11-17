Is Bollywood HIT Director Heading For Divorce? [Exclusive]

As the wedding season has taken over Bollywood and the Hindi television industry on one hand, here is a director who is ready to quit. The director is a BLOCKBUSTER director and has most of his films in the 100 crore club. He is also one who is also adept at entertaining audiences in various genres. Be in comedy, horror or action. However, while he does and breaks box office records, he couldn’t stop his marriage from falling apart. Also Read – From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: These 8 Naturally Gorgeous Bollywood Actresses Did NOT Go For Plastic Surgery

We learn that the director and his wife for almost 15+ years are heading to Splitsville. The reason for this is his steamy affair with a young Bollywood actress, with whom he has worked in the past. Although there were rumors that the two were also in a relationship earlier, and it had hurt his marriage, he had promised his wife to end it all with the pretty girl and give a another chance at their marriage.

But, once a cheater, always a cheater. The wife recently learned that the director husband and this actress are still very much in touch and have secret meetings, which led to her confronting him and ultimately coming to a conclusion. We're hearing things are beyond repair right now and the two could herald a separation anytime soon.

Wondering why the director was not caught on camera while visiting the actress? Well, the director, who has not only worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry but also shares a great relationship with them all, has used influence, threat and bribe to s ‘ensure that none of the pictorial evidence of his case gets to the press.

Well, there is no smoke without fire and sooner or later, just like his wife, everyone will also feel everything that is going on between this director’s ace and his pretty actress girlfriend.

