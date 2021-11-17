Department of First Responders Gets Hollywood Treatment | West Orange Times & Observer

Entertainment
Department of First Responders Gets Hollywood Treatment
A 30-year law enforcement career has provided Windermere Police Chief Dave Ogden with experience in a variety of stressful situations. But it took his ministry to bring him to a movie set.
“The initial thought was that we needed something to get the point across,” he said. “My idea was this: we draw a few stick men and say, ‘Hey, come to our event,’ but it turned into something much bigger. “
The film follows three first responders as they experience work-related trauma and its effects on their lives. The intention of the project, titled “Got Your Six,” is to highlight Ogden’s first responder ministry of the same name.
The premiere of “Got Your Six” will take place on Sunday, November 21 at the Garden Theater in Winter Garden. The film will be used to open the Got Your Six ministry seminars, raise awareness of its other events and offerings, and will be made available to other organizations offering similar advisory services in their respective communities. “We’re not trying to make money with it,” Ogden said of the film.
He’s already heard from ministries and therapy groups in other cities, hoping to use “Got Your Six” to illustrate the need for stress management and counseling.
COME TOGETHER
Got Your Six is a branch of the IronMen of God ministry, founded by Ogden’s friend David Hill. Its mission is to inspire community leadership through spiritual counseling. The name is derived from a military term, referring to a soldier’s back as the six o’clock position. Ogden founded Got Your Six to address the need for a safe environment for his fellow first responders.
“I have a passion for law enforcement; I have a passion to draw people to Christ, ”he said. “We are looking to provide a community for the law enforcement community to come together.”
His vision was to give first responders the tools to improve their lives through stress management, conflict resolution and spiritual balance. Got Your Six offers a series of seminars aimed at developing these strengths.
“Law enforcement, by nature, does not trust people; it’s part of the job, but it makes other areas of life difficult to deal with, ”Ogden said. “If you don’t know how to take that off when you get home, you make a horrible husband.”
The seminars provide first-hand spiritual guidance and advice.
“Sometimes it’s really simple things (like) taking your uniform off in the garage,” he said. “Just a physical mechanism that can help us defuse and move from being a leader in the community to being a leader at home.”
CATCH PHRASE
The need to publicize the seminars inspired Ogden to enlist the help of Hill’s daughter, Brooke, who turned the project from a promotional video into a labor of love.
“I wanted this to be told from an officer’s perspective,” Brooke Hill said of the movie “Got Your Six”.
Although her cinematic experience is minimal – working mostly on internships, with friends, and for local church groups – she guided the project with Spielberg-level dedication. Over 100 hours were spent on everything from pre-production to editing. The actors were selected via virtual casting calls; the special effects were handcrafted; Funding for the project came through a GoFundMe account with contributors over $ 100 to be credited as executive producers.
“My original idea was to have continual movement with the camera,” Hill said of his creative process. “It starts with one scene, which then moves on to another scene. Originally it was supposed to be five minutes or less… not great when you’re trying to tell a story and build characters.
Hill had a passion for authenticity, which required the help of Ogden and his wife, Shelly, a former detective, as consultants and coaches for the actors.
“She wanted things to be realistic so that law enforcement officers weren’t like ‘I wouldn’t do it like this,'” Shelly Ogden said.
The desire for authenticity was also manifested by a singular approach to the script. Local agents were invited to submit their own work experiences, which were pieced together to create three vignettes: the effects of work stress on a marriage; women’s struggles in law enforcement; find purpose and financial stability in retirement. Each thumbnail represents a topic from the Got Your Six seminar series.
“I hope that when a first responder sees this movie, they identify with it,” Ogden said. “That’s what it is (for) – to start a conversation.”
