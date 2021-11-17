Hindutva Bollywood Celebrities | Counter-currents





The Hindi film industry in Mumbai has contributed immensely to the growth of peace, solidarity and secular nationalism, as well as progressive popular culture in India. Bollywood actors, directors, singers, artists, producers and writers have challenged power and supported people and their citizenship rights by upholding the highest traditions of art and cinema. The profit-driven, market-driven business culture has diminished these traditions within the Garland City. Commercialization led to the separation of the passionate interactions from professional performance within art and film, which dehumanized, distilled, and alienated actors from people and their problems. The profit-driven advertising industry has helped this process grow to sell dreams and alienate people from their everyday realities. The market and religious forces have used popular art and film culture to promote and propagate their ahistoric and reactionary ideology to seize power in the name of culture, religion and nationalism. Such transformations have produced celebrities like newly inducted Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut said that regarding Aazadi (freedom) in 2014, I specifically said physical Aazadi that we can have, but the consciousness and consciousness of India was released in 2014 … a dead civilization has become alive and beating its wings and now roaring and hovering high… ”, the actor further justified his previous heinous statements. She acts and speaks as the spokesperson for the Hindutva propaganda machine. But she is not alone in her ideological narratives. From Narendra Modi to most ministers, MPs and Hindutva politics MPs believe, share and promote Kangana Ranauts position. His rants are very popular among the ruling dispensation today. Many Bollywood celebrities adhere to the Hindutva policy and openly admire the Indian BJP governments led by Mr. Narendra Modi. The cocktail of ignorance and arrogance of Bollywood celebrity status defines Kangana Ranaut’s views. His odious and anhistorical views on the struggle for Indian freedom, Mahatma Gandhi, contemporary governance and various social policies are products of the climate of intellectual bankruptcy created by the Hindutva street politics. Kangana Ranaut’s support for mass violence against minorities defies all human logic. However, Kangana Ranaut is not an individual aberration. She is a proud product of the Hindutva hate factory. She is a victim of Hindutva propaganda and a culture of ignorance promoted by the Hindutva mass culture. Hindutva politics militarizes the minds of the people against science, reason, history and human civilization. The idea is to discredit the heroic story of the struggle for national freedom in which the forces of the Hindutva did not participate. The forces of the Hindutva were with British colonialism in opposition to the struggle for Indian freedom. They weakened the national struggle for freedom then and weakened India and Indian constitutional democracy today. Celebrities join Hindutva forces for personal gain and help legitimize and normalize the ahistoric reactionary Hindutva politics in India. Celebrities need to understand that Hindutva is a dangerous trap for the future of art and cinema. If such a trend continues, it is dangerous for the Indian people in the long run. Celebrity endorsement of Hindutva’s hate politics diminishes the power of art and film. He transforms art and cinema into mere propaganda tools of the ruling class of mass domestication where the idea of ​​freedom and creative freedoms is buried alive. Celebrities as citizens are the shareholders of Indian democracy and secular society in India. It is in the interest of celebrities, their art and their cinema to reclaim the lost glories of the film industry which has had a history of challenging power in defense of people and their citizenship rights. We swim together as citizens or sink together like slaves in the ocean of Hindutva ignorance. The only alternative is to unite to defend the rights of science, society, art, cinema and citizenship in India before the Hindutva fire engulfs everyone in India. Bhabani Shankar Nayak, University of Glasgow, UK

