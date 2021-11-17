ABFF Hot In Hollywood panel discusses making projects on ordinary people, activism

EXCLUSIVE: Kendrick Sampson, Storm Reid, Quinta Brunson and Javicia Leslie discussed their plans and used their careers to draw attention to a social issue

Black filmmakers have come together to celebrate the projects they have created this year American noir film festival.

Festival segments included HBOs short film competition as well as various panels. This year, leGrio donor Danielle Young hosted the Hot In Hollywood event with Kendrick sampson, Storm Reid, Quinta brunson, and Javicia Leslie as panel members.

The four actors discussed doing some of their projects on ordinary people, as well as how they are using their careers to draw attention to a social issue. Brunson was one of the first to talk about it, revealing that her upcoming show, Abbott Elementary was inspired by her mother, who is an elementary school teacher.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The actress spoke of her mother holding parent-teacher conferences at her school, which is in an insecure neighborhood.

Brunson admitted that she and her mother were arguing that she would stay almost until 8 p.m. after school to talk to these parents about their children. But when she was there to see her mom in action for herself one day, it gave her the idea to find Abbott Elementary.

My mom was just so punchy. Adult people approach her that she doesn’t recognize and they’re like Ms. Brunson, you changed my life and she was their kindergarten teacher, Brunson said. I just thought there is so much beauty in who we are every day as working class blacks and blacks that I feel like I have seen the media move away from. It was moving away from the working family and orienting oneself towards the special family.

To clarify further, she said, I just felt like we were moving away from the regular people who still exist and are sort of lost in these conversations. Television was getting very Twitter and very liberal. but don’t go inside the people who are still doing the work that brought us here today. We all had a teacher. This is what we are here for.

In this screenshot, Javicia Leslie speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

In another segment of the panel discussion, the actors explained the responsibility they have as performers when it comes to activism and the issues unfolding in the world. Reid says she participates in artivism, which is a cross between art and activism.

After making it clear that she felt she did not deserve the right to see herself as an activist, she addressed what she does at work to ensure that she continues to raise awareness about various social issues.

The 18-year-old said she tries to be part of determined content and be of service to me as an actress and producer.

For Reid, this seems to be intentional with the projects she gets involved in and who she works with.

Actor / activist Kendrick Sampson attends the BLM Youth Vanguard Hosts Get Out The Vote event and special screening on October 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

As for Sampson, who plays Nathan Campbell in HBO Unsafe series, and who is also an activist himself, he is particularly attentive to the people he keeps in his environment.

I surround myself with the right advisers and the right inspiration and people more than anything else who share my common values, he said.

Sampson added that the people who share common beliefs and goals with him for achieving liberation are his checks and balances.

