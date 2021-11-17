Rohit Shetty to support cop series, says unfinished Sidharth Malhotra – the New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has dismissed reports he hired actor Sidharth Malhotra to headline his cop series and said the project is still in development. There was speculation the “Shershaah” star was ready to work on director Sushwanth Prakash, who would have Shetty as his showrunner. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker said the team only wrote the first draft of the series but had to put everything on hold as their highly anticipated action flick “Sooryavanshi” readies for release. “Not Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is not yet finalized. We are planning a web series, it’s a detective series but nothing is finalized. We wrote a draft. But in between everything has changed – the cinemas have started to open, we had to stop all our work and just focus on “Sooryavanshi,” Shetty said. “Sooryavanshi,” the crime drama titled by Akshay Kumar, hit theaters over Diwali weekend, nearly a year and a half after its scheduled release in March 2020. When things started to improve for the massive project, Shetty said everything, including work on the show, took a back seat. “The last three months have gone by just with that, meetings, coordination … It’s been two weeks since ‘Sooryavanshi’ came out but we are still pushing the film as it got where we had it. thought. So the series won’t be arriving until next year. There is still plenty of time for that, “he added. After “Sooryavanshi”, the director’s next film would be Ranveer Singh’s comedy “Cirkus”. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play “The Comedy of Mistakes”, which revolves around two pairs of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. “Circus” also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.

