Entertainment
Jinger Duggar’s latest photo sparks health concerns among fans
Jinger Duggar’s life couldn’t be more different from the sisters she left behind in Arkansas.
While most of Jim’s daughters Bob and Michelle eagerly embraced their roles as traditional and evangelical wives and mothers, Jinger traveled to the West Coast, where she lives a much more modern existence as a woman of LA of the 21st century.
Maybe that’s why Jinger is so heavily scrutinized by the few remaining fans in her family:
They dissect his life looking for signs of doom because they believe that while Jinger is happier than his sisters, that contentment could serve as proof that the path Jim Bob has for his daughters is not as rosy as it is. ‘he lets it be believed.
In recent months, this constant scrutiny has resulted in claims that Jinger is unhappy in her marriage and generally miserable in Los Angeles.
When Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo took a break from their podcast in March, rumors spread that the couple were heading for divorce.
When the couple stopped posting pictures of their children, many took it as a sign that their marriage was over.
Now, Jinger’s Instagram followers believe they’ve discovered yet another indicator of his marital misery.
They are convinced that the mother of two is losing weight at an alarming rate.
The concern – or the criticism disguised as worry, as the case may be – centers around a photo of Jinger that appeared on her husband’s Instagram page this week.
“Oh hey there,” Jeremy captioned the image above.
Now, you might think fans would take the fact that Jeremy posted a photo of Jinger as a sign that their marriage is back on track.
(Or that he never actually went off the rails in the first place.)
But surprisingly, many commentators have chosen to complain about Jinger’s appearance instead.
They also jumped to the conclusion that her weight loss was the result of deep dissatisfaction or a health problem.
“She appears to be underweight,” wrote one commentator, according to british tabloid The sun.
“I agree, like way too skinny and unhealthy,” added another.
“Jinger, you’re so skinny! Do you just eat or drink coffee? Stay healthy and beautiful…” a third offered.
Yes, Jinger is probably used to fans disguising their slurs as health advice, but that doesn’t make the practice any less hurtful or harmful.
These types of comments are made especially insensitive by the fact that Jinger has spoken openly about his past struggles with body image issues.
“For me the struggle was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very fit and didn’t need to lose weight,” she told Us Weekly earlier this year. .
“I felt like I needed it; as a 14 year old girl, I really struggled with it.”
Sadly, this appears to be a case where Jinger’s franchise is being used against her by fans who are now constantly on the lookout for signs of a possible eating disorder.
No matter what state her marriage is in, Jinger is going through a lot these days.
Josh Duggar’s trial for child pornography kicks off at the end of this month, and we’re sure the situation has given rise to some very conflicting feelings for Jinger.
Yes, Josh is her brother, but he’s also the man who assaulted her and her sisters when they were children.
Anyone can guess what is on their mind right now, but you can be sure it’s an emotionally charged time for the 27-year-old.
So maybe her so called “fans” should just let go of the unsolicited health advice for a few weeks.
