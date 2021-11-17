Entertainment
The Baker Family gears up for the next Bluegrass Monday | Culture & Leisure
The Baker family will perform traditional bluegrass, classic country and gospel music at KASU-FM’s upcoming Bluegrass concert on Monday.
The show will take place on Monday, November 22 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theater, 120 West Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.
From Birch Tree, Missouri, the Baker Family has grown into one of the most talked about family music ensembles in the country. They tour across the country, give around 100 concerts each year and have produced several CDs.
The Baker family is a past recipient of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America-Midwest (SPBGMA) Artist of the Year Award. The group also received the honor of album of the year from the same organization.
In 2016, the Baker Family won the Youth in Bluegrass Band competition at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. This competition is the world’s first showcase for bluegrass musicians under the age of 21 and their parents. The same year, the group was named Bluegrass Band of the Year by the International Country Gospel Music Association.
The family appeared in season 12 of the NBC television show Americas Got Talent. The producers of this program invited the group to audition for the program after seeing a YouTube video of their award-winning performance in the 2016 Youth in Bluegrass group competition. The group also appeared on RFD-TV The Bluegrass Trail.
The Baker family have also won the Oklahoma Bluegrass Band Championship four times, and they won the Pickin In The Pines Band Championship in Arizona in 2013. Earlier this month, the band performed at the Station Inn, the premier bluegrass music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.
The group includes mom Carrie Baker. She plays guitar and double bass in the group. Three of his four children are also part of the musical group.
Twenty-two-year-old Trustin Baker plays the violin and banjo in the band, and he also sings the lead vocals and harmony. He is a former winner of the Grand Master Fiddle Championship at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. This award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a violin player, and as a result of this victory he performed on the Grand Ole Opry. He has also won over a dozen other violin competitions in five states.
Carina Baker is 20 years old, plays the mandolin and sings the lead vocals and harmony for the family band. She is a past recipient of the SPBGMA-Midwest Mandolin Player of the Year and Singer of the Year Award.
Elijah Baker, 18, plays solo bass and guitar, and sings both lead vocals and harmony for the band. He is a former winner of the Oklahoma State Junior Fiddle Championship.
Carina and Elijah have also competed and won other honors for their musical talent at festivals and contests across the country.
More information about the group is available at www.thebakerfamily bluegrass.com.
The price of admission is $ 10 per person, payable in cash at the door the night of the concert. Anyone aged 18 and under will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. All seats are general admission. Doors open into the theater at 6 p.m. and seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Bluegrass Monday concerts are held on the fourth Monday evening of each month. KASU is the public media service of Arkansas State University at Jonesboro broadcasting on 91.9 FM and streaming on a variety of online platforms.
