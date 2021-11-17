Entertainment
Courageous to a terrorist, Vir Das’ monologue from the 2 Indies divides Bollywood
Vir Das created a storm with his monologue “I come from two Indies”, which he recently performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, from rape cases to farmer protests, the comedian spoke about the problems in India. While many praise him for his courage, others criticize him for tarnishing India’s reputation. Bollywood is also divided on the issue.
BOLLYWOOD REACTS TO THE MONOLOGUE OF VIR DAS ‘DEUX INDES
While some politicians criticized Vir Das for the generalization of certain incidents in India in his act, others praised him for his “courageous” stance. Bollywood also reacted to his performance.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared Virs video and wrote I was very moved by this @thevirdas. I come from an India where it takes courage for a Vir Das to say this, I come from an India where many of us admire this courage, but choose to remain silent. Vir Das | I AM FROM TWO INDIA (sic).
I was very moved by this @thevirdas. I come from an India where it takes courage for a Vir Das to say this, I come from an India where many of us admire this courage, but choose to remain silent.
Come Das | I AM FROM TWO INDIA https://t.co/K4BU1OhP4i Going through @Youtube
Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 17, 2021
Sharing his thoughts, Pooja Bhatt replied: You said it Hansal. I was not as amused as moved, more by the audience who applauded wholeheartedly for India who chooses love over hate and shows great dignity and decency in the face of suffering and of despair. One who can shamelessly cry for himself but laugh at himself (sic). “
You said it Hansal. I was not as amused as I was moved, more by the audience who applauded with all their hearts for India who chooses love over hate and shows great dignity and decency in the face of suffering and despair. One who can shamelessly cry for himself but laugh at himself. https://t.co/sBYPITBtXc
Pooja Bhatt (@ PoojaB1972) November 17, 2021
Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram stories to express his happiness about Virs’ performance.
Harsh criticism has also been leveled against Vir. Ashoke Pandit wrote, I see a terrorist in this man called #Virdas He is one of those sleeper cell members who waged a war against our country in a foreign land. Should be immediately arrested under #UAPA and tried under anti-terrorism laws. @AmitShah @HMOIndia @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice (sic).
I see a terrorist in this man called # Come
He is one of those sleeper cell members who waged a war against our country in a foreign land.
Must be immediately stopped under #UAPA and tried under anti-terrorism laws. @AmitShah @HMOIndia @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/RMYQf7a0Ul
Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 16, 2021
Kangana Ranaut demanded strict action against Vir Das for his Two Indies Act.
Check out other celebrity reactions to Virs’ monologue:
A gentle reminder that the pursuit of azaadi must also free us from any season RWA presidents posing as politicians. The national image argument is irrelevant, when brutal crimes are making global headlines and the country has fallen several ranks in ALL indexes. So puhleaze. pic.twitter.com/g95sjvJLCS
RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 17, 2021
I felt like I was in this room. I really did. Thanks for your art @thevirdas https://t.co/2CSe09pIyk
Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 15, 2021
You speak for millions of us proud Indians @thevirdas
Thanks for that https://t.co/JHUrIMQXSm
Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 16, 2021
FOR THE CLARIFICATION OF THE ISSUES
Following the outcry on social media, Vir Das clarified his position and urged people not to be fooled by edited clips. Part of his statement read, “The video is a satire on the duality of two very distinct Indies doing different things.” Like any nation, there is light and darkness, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video invites us to never forget that we are great. Never stop focusing on what makes us strong (sic).
Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 16, 2021
Discover the comedian’s Two Indias video:
What do you think of Vir Das’ monologue?
READ ALSO | Uproar around Vir Das’ monologue on India, the actor gives some clarifications
