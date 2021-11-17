Anna Duggar welcomes baby n ° 7 !!!!!!

Anna Duggar welcomed her last child.

Under the most embarrassing circumstances.

The former TLC personality announced that she was pregnant with her seventh child just weeks before her husband was arrested for child pornography.

Anna announced the arrival of her daughter on Tuesday.

Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar! the 33-year-old wrote.

She shared the caption under an Instagram photo of her and Josh Duggar’s sleeping baby.

She noted on her Instagram Story that the newborn gave birth on October 23 at 2:39 a.m.

Anna has confirmed that she is expecting in April.

At the time, she said: She’s a GIRL !!!! ! “

She continued, “We are excited to announce that Baby Seven is on the way and we can’t wait to have her in our arms this fall!

Anna and Josh are already parents of six other children.

These children are Mackenzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 23 months.

As you can see, the couple have a certain thematic when it comes to their children’s first names.

It’s a theme that Madyson fits in perfectly.

Many observers now, of course, are probably curious as to whether Josh has even meet his last daughter.

Josh’s movements are limited at the moment, and for good reason.

The oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s many children is accused of uploading sexually explicit videos of boys and girls under the age of 12.

A judge banned her from living under the same roof as her own children.

This is because they are all minors.

As disgusting as it sounds, Josh just can’t be trusted with young people right now.

In 2015, he confessed to assaulting little girls (including his own sisters) as a teenager.

That same year, he also admitted to cheating on his wife with random women he met online.

After apologizing for this monumental error in judgment, Josh went to a “drug rehab center” for a self-proclaimed porn addiction.

(It was, as always, a cult-approved, faith-based facility and not the kind of drug rehab most people would consider legitimate)

The disgraced reality TV star has now been charged with receiving and detaining child pornography and faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty across the board.

Anna, for her part, has not said anything at all about Josh’s arrest since he was taken into custody and the charges were made public.

According to numerous reports, however, she stays by her rude husband’s side and even believes Josh to be innocent.

In late September, Anna left a courthouse with Josh following a preliminary hearing for her next trial (which is scheduled for November 30), visibly and strangely smirking while locking the guns with the likely pedophile .

Anna’s in-laws said after their son’s arrest:

We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

The charges against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that whatever truth it is will be revealed and this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their families.

The first count against Josh alleges that he knowingly received child pornography between or about May 14, 2019 and on or about May 16, 2019.

The charges are federal in nature as they involve the transmission of images across state borders, whether by mail, the Internet or other means.

The peer-to-peer software downloads were tracked through a program called Torrential Downpour, which tracks child exploitation media.

The second charge concerns the possession of images of minors under the age of 12 that have been posted, shipped and transported by any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce. “

Josh has a dedicated defense team, but it’s unclear whether a case they present can rebut the prosecution’s evidence – or sway a jury.

There’s a good chance Josh will go to jail for a very long time.

We would normally say, in a case like this, that we feel bad for someone’s children behind bars.

But in the case of Duggar?

Madyson and his siblings are definitely better off.